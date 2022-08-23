These desi beverages packed with protein give protein shakes a run for their money

In the age of work from home, our sedentary lifestyles have had a lot of us reconsidering our food choices. While some choose to hit the gym, others have taken up outdoor sports or refocused on their diet to banish junk food. But the one addition that most people seem to have in common is to include more protein rich foods in their meals. If you have consciously made an effort to swig on protein shakes, then you’ll probably be pleased to know that quite a few traditional Indian non-alcoholic drinks are an excellent source of protein. In fact, these nourishing beverages have a healthy dose of other nutrients and minerals that ensure they can give your store-bought protein powders or shakes a run for their money. Take a look-

Sattu Sharbat

If you haven’t heard of Sattu, you’re probably aware of roasted channa dal that’s ground into powder to make this flour. Also known as Bengal gram atta, the flour works as a base to create the slightly sweet and tangy sharbat that’s a great colon cleanser. Packed with fibre, calcium, iron and manganese apart from protein, it is an excellent cooler that’s ideal for warm evenings or hot afternoons as it cools you inside out. However, the best part is that sattu contains a healthy dose of protein that aids weight loss and also works well for diabetics as it is has a low glycaemic index. Try out this recipe the next time you crave a lemon hinted desi mocktail.

Dry fruits and seed-based protein shake

This is a recipe that offers you a beverage packed with the power of protein from a variety of dry fruits and seeds. Excellent for those who are working out to lose weight, this low-calorie drink can quell your hunger pangs and offer you a full tummy. Apart from aiding weight loss, this is loaded with minerals and nutrients. Even though the following recipe calls for it to be prepared with milk, you can swap out dairy with soy milk, almond milk or an equivalent to satisfy the vegan in your household.

Ragi Malt

Ragi or finger millet is a lovely source of protein in addition to minerals it offers people who consume it in a simple ragi malt. Far more nutritious than other legumes and pulses, this is deal for vegetarians who wish to avoid lean meats that are a worthy protein source. Blessed with critical amino acids, these ensure that the ragi ambali or malt is a nourishing beverage ideal for kids as well as adults.

