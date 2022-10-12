These health benefits of raw or minimally processed chocolate may surprise you

There is one undeniable truth about this sweet sinful delight and that is that purer and darker chocolate is the healthiest for consumption. The chocolate industry is very complex. When dry cacao beans are crushed into raw cacao nibs, the result is cocoa paste. You are left with cocoa solids after separating the cocoa fat, commonly referred to as cocoa butter, from cocoa paste. Drying cocoa solids allows you to create cocoa powder that is made into bars of goodness. But the fundamental distinction between raw chocolate and sweetened regular chocolate is that raw chocolate doesn't employ any roasting or minimum processing on the cacao beans.

What makes raw chocolate healthier

Raw chocolate that has had minimum processing and has a high cocoa solids percentage is healthier than milk chocolate and white chocolate. Milk chocolate typically has 10 to 30% cocoa solids compared to dark chocolate's 50 to 90%. Most raw chocolate is created from cacao beans, cacao or coconut butter, and sweeteners like agave or maple syrup. To increase flavour, some people add extracts and essences, nuts, or fruit.

Why regular chocolate is far from healthy

Contrarily, cacao beans are heated at 130°C when made into normal chocolate, altering all of the nutrients. To add to that, the majority of these chocolates are loaded with sugar, chemicals, and saturated fats, all of which are thought to be seriously detrimental to one's health over time. Furthermore, since white chocolate is fashioned out of cocoa butter, it has no medicinal properties.

Health advantages of unprocessed or raw chocolate

The health advantages of raw chocolate are numerous. It is so rich in antioxidants and minerals—specifically, magnesium and potassium—that some people even think of it as a superfood. It is believed to release serotonin, a brain chemical that improves disposition and curbs cravings for sweets.