Things to do in Baden-Baden, Germany for a vacation like Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

The warmer months of the year present the perfect opportunity to jet off with your little ones on a fabulous holiday. After all, while growing up some of our best childhood memories were those quiet family vacations we had in the middle of the summer break. It appears that celebrities too are keen on having some fun in the sun, for just as Shahid Kapoor visited Sicily with wife Mira and their kids Zain and Misha; Telugu star Mahesh Babu headed to a quaint spa town in southwestern Germany.

Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam accompanied the actor to Baden-Baden in Germany’s Black Forest for an enchanting vacation. If you hope to plan such a trip, take a look at things to do in Baden-Baden on your holiday.

A lovely sojourn at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and their little ones checked in to Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa for the duration of their trip in Germany. The resort is located at the centre of the serene town of Baden-Baden. Offering people excellent privacy, it has a lush green setting as it is enclosed by captivating parkland. Sitara spotted an adorable cat in the area and Mahesh himself posted a picture of it lounging on their counter.

Go horseback riding at Allee Reitstall

Family vacations are all about diving into new experiences together and connecting with nature. Going horseback riding is an excellent way to achieve this and this is exactly why superstar Mahesh and wife Namrata headed to Allee Reitstall in Baden-Baden. Their kids Gautam and Sitara headed off for horse riding lessons, while mum Namrata posted pictures of herself having a relaxed afternoon by the stables.

Summer strolls in Lichtentaler Allee

Namrata posted pictures of the little family as they took a leisurely summer stroll at the Lichtentaler Allee. When on vacation in this spa town, you must make your way to this historic park and arboretum. It is based on the west bank of river Oos and is graced with a myriad of flowering bushes, trees. Swing by the Kurhaus complex to view the Versailles-inspired Spielbank or casino, though you may want to give this a miss if you happen to be travelling with your kids!

Enjoy the spa therapies and detox diets

The family certainly seemed to make the most of the spa experiences at the gorgeous hotel and Namrata seems to have opted for one of the detox therapies for an unusual experience. On the first day of the program, she wrote how the 7-day detox was to stay healthy after binging on junk food. She offered an update on day 7 after having had soups and smoothies for 5 days in a row, adding that she felt refreshed.

Indeed, the spa town of Baden-Baden is the best place to get some rest and relaxation with your family in tow!

