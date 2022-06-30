Things to do on a luxurious Switzerland trip like Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s holiday with Zain and Misha

While the temperatures were soaring in most Indian regions, many people opted to fly to cooler climates for a rejuvenating family vacation. It appears Shahid and Mira Kapoor too sought to get some quality time with their tiny tots Zain and Misha on a lovely holiday in Switzerland. Right from pinnacle of gastronomic delight in the alpine resort town St. Moritz to building rock castles in the sand at the lake in Poschiavo; Shahid and Mira made the most of their trip with their kids.

If you’re looking to plan a delightful Swiss vacation like the Kapoors, then check out some of the things you can do when in this Central European country.

Go trekking in St. Moritz

One of the most covet places to visit on your Swiss vacation would be this luxury alpine resort town. St. Moritz is usually abuzz with tourists who wish to revel in the glory of a luxurious sojourn while skiing and hiking in the Engadin valley. Your kids may enjoy the outdoor Olympic ice rink, but if you’re up for a lovely trek, then make your way to peak Piz Rosatsch and its beautiful glacier.

The Kapoor family seems to have picked a hike their little ones can enjoy while catching sight of magnificent views in St. Moritz.

Taste Swiss cheese and local delicacies at Chesa Veglia in St. Moritz

Mira shared pictures from their dinner at Chesa Veglia and stated that it is supposed to be one of the best restaurants in St Moritz. You may head here to relish the simple yet delicious food, while savouring the best of Italian warmth and hospitality. Mira herself praised the rustic atmosphere, wooden interiors while declaring that her favourite was the Pizza with Brie that she stole off Shahid’s plate as well. You may also enjoy the steaks and local specialities from their menu if you favor meat.

Take the Bernina Express to Poschiavo and soak in scenic views

When in Switzerland, you’ll find that the best way to get to a new town is via the railway. This is because train travel affords you the opportunity to feast your eyes on scenic views of snow-capped peaks, lush green meadows and picturesque homes and buildings. Shahid and his family took the beautiful Bernina Express to Poschiavo.

Be mesmerized by the beauty of the enchanting lake in Poschiavo

If a peaceful and relaxing vacation is what you seek, then Le Prese is a quiet Swiss village you will enjoy residing in immensely. Located 965 metres above sea level, this hamlet is based toward the northern side of Lago di Poschiavo. The pristine beauty of this region makes it a joy to explore. Be sure to make your way to the icy waters of the lake that sees an influx of water from Poschiavino river. Mira had a dip in the waters while Zain and Misha seem to have built some rock castles by the lakeside.

