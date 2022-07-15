Things to do on a luxurious vacay like Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's trip to Maldives and Sardinia

While meeting the parents was once considered the ultimate way to cement a relationship, things today are far more thrilling as most couples plan a romantic vacation together. The time away lets couples get some much-needed TLC while enjoying each other’s company in an exotic location. It appears this is precisely what former cricket administrator Lalit K Modi and actress Sushmita Sen have been doing. The business magnate shared loved up pictures with Sen from Maldives and Sardinia, calling her his 'better-looking partner' on IG as they concluded their trip.

If you’ve been dreaming of a Sardinian getaway or a sojourn in the island paradise of Maldives, then take a look at some experiences you must have when you head off on a vacation like the newly minted couple.

1.Taste luxury as you fly to the island paradise in business jet

Business tycoon Lalit Modi posted pictures of the sleek business jet, Dassault falcon 7X and confessed he was flying in it for the first time. The jet flew him to the beautiful paradise of Maldives for 4 stunning nights of vacation after the admittedly hectic wedding schedule of his daughter Aliya Modi who tied the knot in Venice with beau Brett Carlsen.

2.Enjoy a relaxed sojourn at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa in Maldives

If a luxurious stay is what you can expect on your Maldivian holiday, then perhaps Taj Exotica Resort and Spa in Maldives is for you. It appears the Insta official couple opted for a private villa over the pristine waters complete with an infinity plunge pool. Lalit posted a picture of a heron sipping the pool water just beyond their deck as the rains lashed away. Sushmita Sen on the other hand shared a stunning picture of herself soaking in the bleak Maldivian sun by the pool.

3.Savor Sardinian fare at Ristorante Pacifico Rosemary Porto Cervo

It appears a getaway to Sardinian was also on the couple’s bucket list and they chose one of the best places in town to savor culinary delights. After all, Pacifico Rosemary on the Costa Smeralda has a historical barbecue. It is nestled against a garden of mastic trees, myrtles and fig trees making it a divine place to dine in. Lalit Modi seems to have chosen this place for a dinner with his lady love to enjoy the stunning views and relish specialities from the Mediterranean grill.

Try specialities from their “Raw Bar” if you crave Italian-Japanese raw fish. The place also has some excellent musical performances to entertain you and your family.

4.Catch a marvellous Sardinian sunset at Phi Beach

One of the finest places in Sardinia to watch the sunset over the glittering waters would be Phi Beach. There are plenty of outdoor bars in the area with cosy cabanas and deck chairs that let you catch sight of the sun go down and turn the horizon golden. It is also a perfectly romantic milieu to celebrate a relationship milestone with your bae.

