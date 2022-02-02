Things to do in Maldives if you crave a romantic vacation like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

A-listers Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra haven’t admitted to being in a relationship, nonetheless, they seem to travel together frequently. Earlier we offered you insight into their holiday in Ranthambore National Park, but now it’s time to take a look at their exciting and adventurous holiday in the Maldives. Kiara and Sidharth have both shared images offering a glimpse into their beach vacation. However, if you hope to have as much fun visiting the island nation as they did, then you must consider undertaking these activities like the celebs did.

Go dolphin spotting on a luxurious yacht

Kiara shared a video to her Instagram where she was lazily drifting away on a cruise or yacht watching dolphins that surfaced in the pristine waters. Locals deem the months between January and April as the best time to spot dolphins as they surface in sunny weather. So, the next time you get a chance to visit the Maldives, you simply must opt to take a day cruise around Muli Channel in Meemu Atoll where you can sip mimosas while keeping an eye out for many sea creatures who pop out of the waters to say hello.

Go snorkelling or scuba dive to explore coral reefs

Maldives boasts of several dive sites that can help you explore coral reefs and a stunning array of aquatic life. Kiara seems to have done precisely this during her time in the island nation. Some popular dive sites you could head to are Broken Rock and Five Rocks in South Ari Atoll, Fish Head in North Ari Atoll or Miyaru Kandu in Felidhoo Atoll. While deep sea diving is best attempted by experienced swimmers, snorkelling is something you must try even if you’ve just learnt to swim.

Relish a floating breakfast in an infinity pool

One of the reasons why celebrities prefer Maldives as a vacation hub is that it offers privacy and luxury in the nap of nature. So, gaze across the waters from an infinity pool and soak in the sunshine as you relish an exotic floating breakfast that can be served to you. It is just the thing for couples who do not wish to be disturbed while enjoying a boozy brunch in the pool.

Set off on a jet ski across the choppy waters

Right from Veligandu to Vilamendhoo there are several islands and resorts that offer you water sports and similar experiences. If adventure sports are your thing, then jet skiing across gloriously blue waters is definitely something you must explore. Sidharth seems to have done this on his vacation as did Kiara.

Make sure you pack your bikinis and a sun hat to protect you from the glaring heat on this beach holiday!

