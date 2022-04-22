Things to do in Mussoorie for a fascinating trip like Vicky Kaushal

A lot of people make a beeline for places like Mussoorie and Dhanolti to catch sight of snow in the winters. However, the location is just as charming and picturesque in the warmer months of the year. In fact, ace actor Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted in Mussoorie and his Instagram updates revealed that the hills had his heart. The actor was in the area while shooting for his next project. But if you happen to be planning a sojourn at the “Queen of Hills” as Mussoorie is lovingly called, then take a look at some exciting things you can do when you visit this hill station.

Take a ropeway to Gun Hill

Riding to the top of a hill in a cable car is a fantastic way to catch mesmerising views of the valley and perhaps even sight snow-capped peaks of mountains beyond. Taking a ropeway to Gun Hill offers you this opportunity. The inexpensive ticket to this tourist attraction takes you to the second highest peak in the area. Legend says the British once fired a canon from the top of this hill each day at noon to inform locals of the time. The hilltop is now crowded with food stalls and carnival games like shoot the balloons and hoopla.

Soak in the cooling waters at Kempty Falls

A short 20minute drive away from Mall Road will take you to glorious cascading waterfalls nestled in a valley. Kempty falls are perennial and hence, a cable car takes you down the valley to watch the gushing water. These falls cascade down from a height of 12 metres, which makes them quite a sight to behold. As there are several pools of water created by the base of the falls, you can soak in the cooling waters and unwind on your vacation.

Savour Pahado wali maggi and the best of Himalayan cuisine

Few things rival the joy you feel as you slurp up piping hot instant noodles laced with chilli on a freezing morning. So, when in Mussoorie, you simply must stop by a roadside dhaba for some chai and maggi. The region also furnishes some excellent dishes like buckwheat noodles, pork soup, thukpa and dumpling soups.

Saunter along Mall Road

A shopper’s paradise, Mall Road is at the epicentre of Mussoorie and the winding street is packed with tourists for most times of the year. It offers you a spate of eateries that are right next to videogame parlours and a wide range of gift shops that sell souvenirs and curious you may bring home.

While one end of Mall Road is called ‘Library’, there other is ‘Picture Palace’ and you can enjoy this stroll while glancing at stunning views of verdant hills that are a highlight of Mussoorie.

