Things to do in Tuscany for an enchanting babymoon like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

If you presumed that honeymoons were the last word in luxurious couple vacations, then you’re probably not acquainted with the glorious babymoon. It is essentially a relaxing holiday that couples embark upon during pregnancy. The motive of such a holiday is for the soon to be mama to get some much-needed rest and relaxation with her spouse, prior to the arrival of their little bundle of joy. The quick getaway lets them enjoy moments of solace before two become three and there are sleepless nights and diaper changes in their future.

Most recently, Sonam Kapoor was whisked off on a babymoon in Italy by husband Anand Ahuja. The duo is making the most of their time alone under the Tuscan sun. If you’d like such a relaxing sojourn in picturesque Italy, take a look at places you must visit in Tuscany.

A luxury sojourn at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco

Anand Ahuja shared pictures from the couple’s sojourn in Tuscany. The duo chose Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, which is a stunningly serene property based in Siena. They could be seen lounging pool side and soaking in the sun after the gloomy and cloudy weather the must usually experience all around their London home.

Go truffle tasting in San Miniato

Tuscany is one of the only regions in central Italy that is famous for truffle hunting. So, when you visit the region, you must go truffle tasting in San Miniato. This town hosts the most glorious truffle hunts that result in prized fungi. You will find the hamlet tucked away on top of 3 small hills, overlooking Arno Valley. You will easily find English-speaking guides who could enhance your experience and give you guided tours of the area.

Get mesmerised by art at the Uffizi in Florence

When in Tuscany’s capital city of Florence, it would be a shame to miss out on the renaissance art. You will need at least a day to scope out the Uffizi. The 3-floor gallery hosts the highlight of Italian Renaissance art and the experience is as immersive as it is educational.

Taste traditional Sienese dishes when in Sienna

It would be a shame to miss Tuscan vineyards and the hot springs at Bagno Vignoni that offer you a free spa experience. But when you’re pregnant, you probably wish to avoid drinking wine and taking a dip in the sweltering hot springs. Nevertheless, there are plenty of safe experiences you can have in Tuscany such as experiencing the food in Sienna. If you love meat try the crostini neri and pappardelle con lepre. But vegetarians will enjoy the rustic pici, which is thick and long strands of spaghetti in a flavourful sauce just like Sonam did while sharing the images of a divine lunch with her hubby.

You may also relish Ribollita, a slow-cooked stew of veggies bread and beans on your lovely babymoon in Tuscany!

