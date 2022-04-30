From historical monuments to mystic temples, from scenic landscapes to wonderful wildlife, from crystal clear lakes to thrilling activities- Coimbatore offers a varied variety of popular places that can make your trip memorable. Not only does it gives you unforgettable memories but it also provides you with endless tales and rushes that are worth sharing and talking about. If you are looking for a picture-worthy yet calming place, then you should definitely visit this second largest city in Tamil Nadu.

Here are 4 things to experience when you visit Coimbatore.

Experience the adrenaline rush on beautiful trails

There are various things available in Coimbatore to give you the adrenaline rush but trekking and camping are one of the best adventure sports in Coimbatore that can be done at multiple locations. With lush greenery, dense forests and picturesque mountains, Coimbatore offers beautiful trekking trails and charming hills that are worth seizing. Dhoni Hills, Perumal Peak, Vellari Mala, and Thalaiyar Falls trek are some of the most prominent places that offer the best trails for trekking and camping. The entry fee is different for different places but the starting price falls between Rs. 1000 to 2000.

Dive deep in meditation

Want to gain all the peace while bidding adios to the city lights and hustles? If yes, then Coimbatore offers various meditation camps that will soothe you deeply. Surrender yourself to the peace and tranquil environment offered by the Isha Yoga Centre. The Isha Foundation is built by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru and was assembled in the year 1992. This place is located on the Velliangiri Foothills and will provide you with all the positive vibes while making you rejuvenate from within.

Explore Adiyogi Shiva Statue

Capture the beauty of this architectural stroke of the Adiyogi Shiva Statue which is 112 feet tall and 147 feet long. This statue has been highlighted in the Guinness book of world record and acts as an emblem of inner peace. Surrounded by lush farms and is located on the slopes of the Velliangiri Mountains, this statue is devoted to Lord Shiva and is engraved out of 500 tonnes of steel and is definitely worth visiting. The Adiyogi Shiva statue is open from 8 am to 8 pm and requires a fee of Rs. 690 for entry.

Experience wildlife in 3D

You must have seen the natural wildlife beauty multiple times but Coimbatore offers a great level of creativity through this 3D wildlife museum. Located inside the property of the Forest College campus, this Gass Forest Museum is run by the government and depicts various 3D specimens of stuffed Gaur, peacock, and Chinkara. With the refreshing beach waves and a 100-year-old building, dive deep into the natural history by appreciating the creative artefacts with just an Rs. 10. The museum is open from 9 am to 5:30 pm.

