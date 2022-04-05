Things to know about low sugar foods

A low sugar diet mainly revolves around the idea of reduced natural and added sugars in your meal. Limiting the sugar content in your diet might not seem like a preferable opinion for most people, but it does have numerous health benefits. Although, this does not mean we shall stop eating foods with natural sugar like fruits. They are still a part of our healthy meal.



Here are a few things to know about low sugar by Dr Archana Batra, Dietician and Nutritionist.





Low sugar foods involve cutting down sugar in terms of added sugar or artificial sweetener.

A low sugar diet has its own benefits and can also help maintain a healthy level of glucose in the body.

It also makes you aware of your daily sugar consumption and forms a better and healthy habit of eating.

It helps in maintaining weight or promoting healthy weight loss.

Along with that it also comes under methods to prevent chronic diseases like heart problems, diabetes, obesity and strokes.

It helps reduce inflammation and promote good mental health and better mood among people.



Low sugar diets are known for diets with less sugar quantity and carbohydrates; as they break down in the body to form glucose, it is very important to read carbohydrates and glucose content in labels while purchasing any food item. To have a prior knowledge of what must be avoided and what must be consumed is better than buying products inadvertently. This will also help you to adopt the low sugar diet plan lifestyle better.



Another key to ace the low sugar diet lifestyle is to avoid packaged or pre-packaged food items and prefer consuming whole foods.





To list out some of the beneficiary whole foods that are low in sugar content are ; fruits including citrus fruits that are excellent sources of vitamins and antioxidants; green leafy vegetables like spinach, cabbage, kale rich in fibre, potassium, calcium etc; whole grains and legumes, nuts and seeds, fatty fish such as salmon, herbs and natural spices like cardamom, turmeric can do an excellent work for your diet. Some herbs are also known for providing sugar free options and alternatives in your meal while cooking that helps control sugar for diabetic patients.



There are few food items that must be avoided on a regular basis due to their high carbohydrates or sugar content like bread, sugar-drinks, packaged snack food, alcohol, refined sugar etc.



While there are many health benefits associated with low sugar diets, it should not be apprehended that we do not require glucose or carbohydrates at all. These are the energy giving sources to our body, without which you can have headaches, tiredness, weakness and other health concerns. Low sugar diet is about encouraging fresh and unprocessed natural foods.



Before following a certain diet, long term or short term, it is advisable to consult your dietician and get a proper diet plan according to your health conditions.

