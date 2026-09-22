This Diwali, There’s a Treat for Every Kind of Craving

For the mithai enthusiast, celebrations have always been sweeter with a laddoo in hand. But what if your favourite festive indulgence came in a bite-sized, poppable format, with a flavour for every kind of sweet tooth?



Meet Laddoo Pops by TLW , tiny worlds of mithai magic, made for celebrations of all sizes and spontaneous sweet cravings.



This Diwali, TLW’s Laddoo Pops are bringing a fresh spin to festive gifting. Packed in beautifully designed tins that are as delightful to look at as they are to open, they’re the kind of gift that says “You’re special!” with a little extra sweetness on the side.



But what about the revellers who don’t have a sweet tooth? Don’t they get a seat at the table?

Of course they do. Because the beauty of Indian festivities truly lies in how warm, welcoming, and all-encompassing they are. There’s room for every kind of palate, every kind of celebration, and every kind of sweet or savoury inclination.

Enter TLW’s Savour Me’s.



Reimagining beloved Indian savouries, they turn familiar household staples into snackable companions, housed in luxurious packaging that’s almost as tempting to hold on to as it is to open.

From Coco Cashew Crunch to Achari Mathi, the flavours strike a delightful balance between new and nostalgic, indulgent and wholesome. They’re the kind of festive treats that feel familiar enough to comfort, yet exciting enough to discover, and are ready to make their way onto your gifting list this Diwali.



These two new additions join TLW’s existing celebratory catalogue of luxury Indian mithai and savouries, a collection its patrons have been enjoying and gifting for years.

Disclaimer: This is a collab with Laddoo Wala.

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