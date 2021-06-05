Top 4 Indian brunch hotspots across New York City

We've picked 4 popular restaurants in New York City where you can have a wholesome Brunch experience

After over a year of banana breads and homemade coffee preparations, we are finally returning to a semblance of regular life; which means we can resume our favorite weekend activity- BRUNCH! There’s nothing like waking up on a Sunday morning with the hope of bottomless mimosas and excellent food. So, we decided to round up some brunch places that will add a little bit of spice to your regular Sunday brunches. Check out these Brunch spots around New York City that give your average a brunch a fun, Indian twist:

Madam Ji

If you’re looking for a hip spot to grab some grub and get stunning clicks for the gram, then look no further. This lower Manhattan gem brings you the perfect combination of New Delhi and New York. From their delectable menu items like Avocado Flatbread and Mac & Cheese samosas, to their youthful and vibrant ambience and decor, Madam Ji manages to capture brunch vibes and present them with a desi spin.

Run by Chef Abishek, this restaurant showcases not just the brilliant food India has to offer but also tells a story with its artwork and music. A must try here is the Madam Ji Mimosa made with muddled strawberries, St Germain Vodka, orange juice and champagne. With their covered outdoor seating, you can enjoy the sun and your favorite menu item with bottomless mimosas this weekend!

Most Popular dish on the Brunch menu: Spicy Lamb burger, and Madam Ji Mimosas

Bottomless brunch: Yes (for 60 minutes)

Price: $36 for a bottomless brunch and an entreé

Outdoor seating: Yes

aRoqa

One of the most romantic Indian restaurants in New York City transforms into a vibrant spot in Chelsea at brunch o’clock. Here you can choose from traditional Indian brunch items to American brunch favorites with an Indian tadka. At aRoqa, owner Monica Saxena has nailed the balance between maintaining the authenticity of Indian flavors while piquing the interests of her customers with unique dishes. From a Butter Chicken Mac & Cheese, or a Habanero Cheese toast, to Keema Pav and Poori Aloo, aRoqa is sure to give all its customers a real taste of India and a nostalgic hit for those with roots back home.

Staying true to brunch tradition, they serve bottomless mimosas and champagne, but with the full bar open and you can always try their signature cocktails like Re-engagement and Marigold and Smoke à la carte.

Most Popular dish on the Brunch menu: Butter Chicken Mac & Cheese

Bottomless brunch: Yes

Price: $35 for a bottomless brunch and an entreé

Outdoor seating: Yes

Badshah

If you think Indian food is big platters of cury and oily dishes, then this restaurant is sure to convince you otherwise. Badshah, Chef Abishek’s other restaurant located in Hell's Kitchen, focuses on fresh ingredients, small plates, and showcasing variety. “I feel like small plates is where the next generation of food is going to be,” he said. “When you go out you want to try a lot of stuff. So how do we convert a lot of curries and appetizers into smaller plates so that you can eat more? That’s our focus at Badshah.” Like Chef’s other restaurant Madam ji, the brunch menu at Badshah is the same and it also has some nice spots for Insta worthy photo-ops.

Most Popular dish on the Brunch menu: Butter Chicken Burger

Bottomless brunch: Yes

Price: $36 for a bottomless brunch and an entré

Outdoor seating: Yes

Rahi, NYC

Imagine quintessential Indian food with a contemporary twist, and that’s Rahi for you. This popular West Village spot, owned by Chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, brings you all the flavours of India, repackaged in a “fun and festive” vibe. Mazumdar says that at Rahi, they want to make sure they are “flavor forward” and “ingredient forward”.

He says they are committed to ensuring that their flavors shine but are constantly finding fun, innovative and trendy ways of sharing the dishes with the broader public. This idea is reflected wonderfully in their menu with exceptional items like Artichoke chaat and Wild Mushroom and Truffle Khichdi. While the food is sure to blow your mind, their quirky aesthetic is an ode to the fun and off-beat vibes of India. “When someone walks in, I want them to feel a little essence of India, but still feel like they're in New York,” Mazumdar said “And I think it's that kind of duality is what Raahi is kind of treading on.”

Most Popular dish on the menu: Coconut Uttapam Waffle (with fried chicken or eggs)

Bottomless brunch: No

Outdoor seating: Yes

Do try these restaurants and let us know your honest reviews.

