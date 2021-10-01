Top 5 baking tools you need before entering into the world of baking

Wish to be a baking expert? Here are some baking tools that you should never ignore. Whipping, mixing, icing, and decorating is an easy-peasy job with these durable baking tools. Scroll down and awaken the baker in you by purchasing 5 top notch baking essentials. Add these to your kitchen right now!

1. Silicone Non-Stick Spatula and Brush with Scraper

This silicone spatula, brush and scraper can do wonders to your cake. These tools are made up of superior quality food grade silicone and infused plastic handles. With these tools, you can easily clean and grease your baking tins or pans. The brush with silicone bristles reaches every nook and corner of the baking tin. One can use it on the stove, microwave or oven with no worries. These tools ensure trouble-free baking.

Price: Rs. 280

2. Mixing Bowl

Bowls with a large mouth are a must when it comes to sieving flours, whipping cream, mixing batter or kneading dough. They are extremely light in weight and stackable. The bowl doesn't topple as the flat bottom base is highly effective. This four piece mixing bowl comes in different sizes to serve your purpose in the best possible way.

Price: Rs. 353

3. Measuring Cups and Spoons Set

Icing is an art but baking is science. The quantity of ingredients plays a major role in the success of a fluffy and spongy cake. Thus, pay more heed to the measuring cups and spoons that you need while baking. These 4 pieces measuring cups and 4 spoons are everying thing you need before beginning your baking sessions.

Price: Rs. 124

4. Revolving Cake Stand, Nozzles Coupler with Icing Piping Bag, Stainless Steel Spatula Knife Set, and Cake Decorating Scraper

Let your cake attain sharp edges by placing it on a revolving cake stand. The stainless steel spatula knife set can help you in making smooth finishes. Cake decorating scraper can clear unwanted icing that your cake doesn’t require. What’s more? Nozzles Coupler and the piping bag can enhance your cake looks. Never miss out on these or else your baking session may be a big flop.

Price: Rs. 398

5. Electric Hand Blender

Eclectic Hand Blender is a sheer winner when it comes to perfect amalgamation of ingredients. The curvy handle is comfortable for blending large or small quantity batters. This hand blender is a multipurpose kitchen gadget that can help you in kneading, mixing and whipping. The stainless steel beaters and hooks are perfect to mix dry and wet ingredients.