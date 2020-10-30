Top 5 workcation destinations in India with a laid-back vibe

With work from home being the new normal, the idea of going to an exotic location and enjoying the scenery while typing away to glory is also trending.

The contrast between slogging it off all day in the office and making presentations in the Himalayas is stark. The difference between a vacation and a workcation is that in the latter you do not have the luxury to explore the place or go on a sightseeing tour. However, you do get to explore the nightlife of that place after your working hours are over.

While choosing a place for a workcation, you have to keep in mind that the place should have a laid-back vibe and that you shouldn’t get the feeling of missing out if you can’t explore the sights. So, choose a location where you can just sit in peace or a place where you have your loved ones who you can meet after your office hours.

So here’s a list of the top 5 places to visit for your workcation:

Goa

There is nothing better relaxing on a beach chair and listening to the sound of the waves while working. Have your lunch at one of the shacks and make the best of your workcation.

Alleppey

Hire a houseboat for a day or two and sip some soul-refreshing filter coffee while making your presentation and explore what God’s own country has to offer.

Dharamshala

Indulge in the charm of the hills of Himachal Pradesh and book a resort with a view to get the best sight for your sore eyes.

Matheran

Free of motor vehicles, this quaint hill station near Mumbai is the perfect getaway from the hustle-bustle of the city and to enjoy the purest, freshest air possible.

Shillong

The north-east is a tranquil, untouched, pure region in itself. Shillong has the most gorgeous surroundings and lots of greenery to relax and rejuvenate and to lose yourself in.

