Top 5 workcation destinations in India with a laid-back vibe
The contrast between slogging it off all day in the office and making presentations in the Himalayas is stark. The difference between a vacation and a workcation is that in the latter you do not have the luxury to explore the place or go on a sightseeing tour. However, you do get to explore the nightlife of that place after your working hours are over.
While choosing a place for a workcation, you have to keep in mind that the place should have a laid-back vibe and that you shouldn’t get the feeling of missing out if you can’t explore the sights. So, choose a location where you can just sit in peace or a place where you have your loved ones who you can meet after your office hours.
So here’s a list of the top 5 places to visit for your workcation:
Goa
There is nothing better relaxing on a beach chair and listening to the sound of the waves while working. Have your lunch at one of the shacks and make the best of your workcation.
Alleppey
Hire a houseboat for a day or two and sip some soul-refreshing filter coffee while making your presentation and explore what God’s own country has to offer.
Dharamshala
Indulge in the charm of the hills of Himachal Pradesh and book a resort with a view to get the best sight for your sore eyes.
Matheran
Free of motor vehicles, this quaint hill station near Mumbai is the perfect getaway from the hustle-bustle of the city and to enjoy the purest, freshest air possible.
Shillong
The north-east is a tranquil, untouched, pure region in itself. Shillong has the most gorgeous surroundings and lots of greenery to relax and rejuvenate and to lose yourself in.
