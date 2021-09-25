Top 6 travelling kit essentials for your journey

The excitement of the day before travelling to your hometown/ a vacation is unparalleled. Folding your clothes, arranging the tickets and packing desi home-made snacks is the ultimate ‘day before ritual’ in an Indian household. However, with the added excitement and a bit of stress, we are bound to forget a few essential items or maybe later in the trip, the realisation of that dearth hits. To solve your worrying woes, we have strategically curated this list of essential items that you ought to carry while travelling, so that your journey is not only enjoyable but also safe.

1. Toiletry bag

This multipurpose bag with soft & padded fabric, reliable zippers and velcro will give you a high-quality using experience which will last for a long time. It is not only waterproof and durable but also houses several segregated compartments of different uses. The built-in hook allows hanging the toiletry kit from the towel rack which allows you to display the bag and its products and ultimately saves counter space.

2. Travel bottle set

Restricted allowance in terms of weight makes many people forgo their beauty kit/ skincare lotions in their luggage. However, this bottle set of 4 is specially designed keeping that in mind so that the required quantity can be poured into them and carried without a care in the world. They are ideal for lotions, gels, shampoos, conditioners, mouthwash and hand sanitizers as well.

3. Toilet seat covers

WOMEN! Are you afraid of using public restrooms while travelling, or even in your offices? The obvious fear of a UTI can pose a serious threat to our overall well-being. This is where this star product comes into the picture. This toilet Seat Cover is best suited for public toilets which are not wet and where one needs to avoid direct contact with the seat. So, go grab it as soon a possible!

4. Travelling pillow + Eye Mask

Tired of neck sprains and disturbed sleep on your flight? Worry not! This velvet neck pillow wraps gently around the neck, relaxing the head and neck muscles and provides super soft and best support simultaneously to the head, neck, and chin. It also comes with a premium quality eye mask to let you sleep like a baby.

5. Toothbrush covers

The wellbeing of our toothbrush bristles is extremely vital for our dental hygiene. Travelling with so many products rubbing alongside in the bag can contaminate the brush and later, cause a lot of dental problems. So, this protective cover should be on your priority list for ensuring hygiene and overall better health.

6. Shoe pouch

Indian culture always advocates keeping footwear separate from our other things which has a scientific significance as well. So be it travelling, sports practice or a dance rehearsal, this pouch in a set of 3 will easily fit your footwear so it doesn’t come in contact with your clothes, toiletries, et cetera. Go buy it now!

