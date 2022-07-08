Top countries to travel without COVID-19 vaccine

The travel environment in 2022 is drastically different from the summer of 2020. But COVID-19 travel restrictions have finally been relaxed in several nations, and for many European nations, travel is now back to "normal," with no sign of PCR or antibody tests, masks, or quarantine. There are already a few nations that welcome tourists on vacation who have not received their vaccinations. You might, however, occasionally have to undergo a Covid test prior to departure or upon arrival.

Listen below are 4 countries that you can travel to without a COVID-19 vaccination.

Spain

The country of Spain is brimming with adored cities, breathtaking scenery, fascinating culture, and delectable cuisine. You can go to Spain without a vaccination certificate if you can prove that you have recovered from COVID-19 or that a diagnostic test results in a negative result. Visitors can already enter museums, galleries, monuments, and other cultural venues.

Dubai

Dubai is a terrific travel destination thanks to its stunning, sparkling skyscrapers, cutting-edge structures, stunning beaches, and sand dunes as well as its fine cuisine, fantastic all-inclusive lodging options, shopping at the Dubai Mall, and adrenaline-pumping activities. For you to experience all of this, a complete vaccination record is not required to travel to the UAE. Arrivals who are unvaccinated must show proof of a negative PCR test conducted 48 hours before departure.

Mexico

There are several reasons to visit this country, which is renowned for its natural beauty, welcoming residents, cultural attractions, and world-class cuisine. A perfect family holiday is waiting, with a variety of kid-friendly resorts, relaxed beaches, and attractive villages to select from. Currently, Mexico does not require visitors to go through quarantine or have a negative PCR test before entering the country, so you can have a great time there. In addition, resorts have the option to request that guests fill out a health form before they arrive.

Italy

Italy has now removed all COVID-19-related entry requirements, enabling travellers to enter the nation without having to provide proof of immunisation, demonstrate recovery, or undergo testing. Italy undoubtedly has a lot to offer, including magnificent cities, historic sites, amazing museums, towering mountains, fantastic beaches, and breath-taking natural landscapes.

The aforementioned nations presently let tourists enter without a COVID-19 vaccination and with only a few limitations, which is good news for travellers whose freedom of movement was already restricted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

