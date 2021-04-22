Top NYC chef shares his Doda Barfi Treacle Tart with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream recipe

This Doda Barfi recipe has a twist. It is combined with Treacle Tart and Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Doda Barfi originates from the beautiful land of Punjab, India, where the winters can get chilly. The sweet is typically made as a treat during the cold days, as its goodness is said to cheer you up and leave you feeling content and happy. The Doda Barfi is said to have been first prepared by a wrestler, Harbans Vig. Apparently, he stumbled on this recipe after trying to look for a recipe that was healthy and tasty. Well, isn’t that wonderful?

Doda Barfi is typically made with milk, cream, and lots of ghee (clarified butter). Like many Indian sweets, the Barfi is made during festivals and other celebrations. You can make a batch of these sweets and store it at room temperature for about 2 weeks. If refrigerated, you can save it even for three months.

Now, what do you get when you combine Dodha barfi with a traditional British dessert Treacle Tart, and a Vanilla Bean Ice-cream? Well, that is exactly what chef Manish Mehrotra has come up with, and has also shared with us! It is indeed a super dessert and one that deserves huge applause.

Here is the special recipe from chef Mehrotra of the Indian Accent restaurant in NYC, which he exclusively shared Pinkvilla USA. For more such recipes and fun videos, follow us @PinkvillaUSA

Ingredients

For Tart Shell

250 gms Refined Flour

100 gms Castor Sugar

200 gms White Butter

2 Eggs

For Filling

165 gms Chocolate Sponge Crumbs

70 gms Cream

3 Eggs

192 gms White Butter

720 gms Golden Syrup

100 gms Doda Burfee

150 ml Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Method

Mix all the ingredients for tart shell together to make a sweet paste.

Roll the paste into a sheet of 0.5 cm thickness and line the tart mould, 9 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep, with this sheet evenly.

Blind bake the tart shell at 150*c for 30 minutes.

To make the filling, reduce white butter in a saucepan on low flame till dark yellow in colour.

Add golden syrup and boil, remove scum if appears.

Stir in the mixture of cream and eggs and cook for a while

Remove from flame and mix with sponge crumb.

Fill the baked tart shell with this mixture, top with small chunks of doda burfi, and bake at 150 *c for 40 min.

Remove from oven, cool down to room temperature, and cut into desired pieces.

Serve with vanilla bean ice cream.

Also Read: Michelin rated chef from NYC shares his signature Tandoori Chicken recipe

Credits :Chef Manish Mehrotra

Share your comment ×