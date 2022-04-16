Traditional dishes of Manipal that you cannot miss

From a very first glimpse, Manipal might look like a boring and quaint place to all those newbies out there because of its petite land but let us tell you that this place is nothing less than a mini-hub that holds an incredibly fair portion of restaurants, delicious delicacies and great places to explore! Contrary to the image Manipal has in people’s minds, this place offers mouth-watering food and a great list of places that one should definitely go and savour.

Here we bring you a list of traditional dishes of Manipal that you shouldn’t miss!

Bajjari Dosa or Neer Dosa

Dosa is considered one of the healthiest food items in the country and Manipal is a haven for all those dosa lovers out there. Bajjari or Neer dosa is thin, airy and incredibly light that keeps you filled and satiates your taste buds like nothing else. It is one of the classic traditional dishes that every household of Manipal relishes during breakfast. It is prepared from thin rice batter and filled with the classic aloo stuffing and coconut and is a traditional accompaniment for various gravies.

Rasam

Rasam is just like a thick consistency soup that can be enjoyed in Manipal at any time. It is one of those essential staples that can satisfy your buds with its sweet and sour taste. This delicious dish is prepared with a mix of jaggery, garlic, black pepper, cumin, tomato, tamarind, and other local ingredients that are equally tasty and healthy. It is yet another healthy variant of sambhar that is traditionally served with rice.

Murukku

The literal meaning of this word is “twisted” which further denotes the crunch and twists this dish offers! Another word this traditional dish is known by is chakli. Murrruku is a deep-fried dish and is hard as a rock. It is often consumed during snack time with a cup of tea or coffee. It is a perfect easy to carry snack that is worth a shot from the list of traditional authentic food items of Manipal.

Are you planning to go to Manipal? While you visit there, don’t forget to try the local traditional dishes mentioned above. Right from sweet to savoury, soft as soups to hard as snacks, this place offers unique flavours and new zests that you should definitely relish!

