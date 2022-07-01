Traditional mouth-watering dishes from Odisha you should definitely try during Jagannath Rath Yatra

The World-famous 9-day festival “Jagannath Rath Yatra” is starting today. The festival holds much significance in Hindu mythology and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm around the world. The three deities- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra are picked up from the Jagannath Temple Puri, Odisha in big chariots and are taken to the Gundicha Temple. The Rath Yatra is a cultural extravaganza which is celebrated with traditional music and varied flavours of Odisha. The deities are served with Chhappan Bhog during the daily rituals that hold a total of 56 dishes to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Here's a list of traditional mouth-watering dishes that are worth a try during this cultural celebration.

Podha pitha

Ingredients required

300grams rice flour

150 grams of black gram powder (without outer skin)

1 cup coconut, grated

10-15 coconut slices

200 grams of jaggery powder

50 grams cashews, chopped

1 tablespoon ghee

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

Method

Take a bowl and mix rice flour, black gram flour, salt, and baking powder together. Add water to the mixture, and stir well until a smooth consistency is obtained.

Now, add grated coconut, jaggery powder and cashews in it. Keep the batter aside for 2 hours for the proper fermentation.

Take a pressure cooker, and pre-heat it. Add the oil and formulate a thin layer all around. Now, pour the batter into the cooker, cover the lid and cook for around 1 hour without any whistle.

Cut in slices and serve.

Rasabali

Ingredients required

For chenna dumplings

250 grams Chenna

2 teaspoon Powdered Sugar

1 teaspoon Sooji

1 teaspoon Maida

¼ teaspoon Baking Soda

Ghee/oil for frying

For the milk solution

1-litre milk

Sugar as required

1 teaspoon Cardamom powder

½ cup Dry fruits, sliced

Saffron

Method

Take a bowl, add chenna, sooji, maida, sugar, and baking soda and knead a soft dough out of it

Now, make small round balls from this dough and flatten them into a round-shaped disc. Make a small hole in the middle.

Take a deep vessel and heat oil in it. Add these balls to the oil and fried deeply until crispy brown.

Now, take another vessel, add milk to it and boil until reduced in half.

Add sugar, cardamom, saffron and dry fruits.

Once done, switch off the flame and keep it aside for some time to settle.

Add the fried balls to the mixture and serve.

Chenna Poda

Ingredients required

1-litre milk

250 grams paneer, mashed

2 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoon Rava suji

3 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon ghee

5 badam, chopped

5 cashew, chopped

5 raisins

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

Method

Take a bowl and add crumbled paneer into it and add ¼ cup sugar and 2 tablespoons rava. Mix everything well.

Now, add water, stir well and prepare a smooth batter. Once done, add 1 ghee, badam, cashew, raisins and cardamom powder in it and mix well.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees celsius for 15 minutes.

