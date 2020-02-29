Travel 2020: ALL the countries you can travel to visa free on an Indian passport

If travelling more is your resolution of 2020, then here are some places that you can visit visa-free on your Indian passport. Check out the places and add them to your list right away.

When it comes to new years, resolution differs from person to person. Some people take a resolution to work on their body and mental health while there are quite a few who also take a resolution to travel more. If travelling more is your resolution for 2020, then we've got you covered with this one.

As you know, our Indian passport is getting stronger and because of that more countries are offering visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival to Indians. As per the reports, the 2019 Passport Index shows the Indian Passport that has strengthened over the last five years. Indian passports have come from 77 ranks in 2015 to 67 rank in 2019. So if you want to visit a new country without worrying much about the visa, then these visa-free countries should be on your list.

Malaysia:

In 2020, Malaysia will allow 15-day visa-free travel for people from India and China. The new rules state that tourists from India and China are exempted from the requirement of a visa for Malaysia.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka which is packed with Indians all around the year, is now offering free visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders and the government has now extended the scheme till April 30. So if Sri Lanka has been on your mind, it's time to take that trip now.

Tunisia:

Ditch touristy places and travel to Tunisia this year. Bordered by the mediterranean sea on one side and the Sahara desert on the other, Tunisia is the place to be if you love offbeat travel. You can go visa-free in this country for 90 days.

Samoa:

This place is known for its beautiful water body, and if you love beaches and islands, then you have to visit this place. Samoa tourist visa is not required for citizens of India for a stay of up to 60 days.

Ecuador:

Ecuador comprises Amazon jungle and the Galápagos Islands, and if you are planning a trip to Ecuador, well you don't have to worry about visa, as they will allow you to be visa-free for 90 days. However, you need to have a passport with a minimum validity of six months, return air ticket and proof of financial means.

Indonesia:

Bali or Jakarta on mind? Plan the trip right away since Indian passport holders are spared from a tourist visa for stay in Indonesia lasting up to 30 days.

