Travel- 4 Street Markets You Should Definitely Explore If You Are In Kolkata

Kolkata, also known as the city of joy is prominent for its varied history, culture, sweet delicacies and heritage. While the city is a hub for all the sweet lovers out there, it also offers a long list of oldest markets that will twofold your joy in the city. Right from clothes to kitchen essentials- the markets of Kolkata have everything for everyone and that too, without making a hole in your pocket. Having said that, this place is definitely a paradise for all the shopping lovers out there! If you are heading to Kolkata then exploring these markets will calm the shopaholic in you!

Bara bazaar

This market is just like a Chandni Chowk of Delhi but in Kolkata! Well known for its vibrant pieces of clothing, and street food and is divided into numerous regions as it offers everything right from spices to textiles to electronic items.

Sunshine

Unique clothing and textiles are the specialities of this market! In addition to quality clothing pieces, you will also find handmade weaved bags and appealing silverware in this place at a very affordable price. Don’t forget to push bargaining to get a better deal.

New market

Recognised as one of the oldest markets in Kolkata city, this place offers eye-catchy and innovative things along with a wide variety of clothing materials. This market gives shed to over 2000 stalls that will give you the best of jewellery, bags and almost everything that you are looking for! You will find quality pieces of all the items here but we suggest honing up your bargaining skills for a great deal.

Hatibagan market

Going in line with the name of the market, hati means elephant and bagan means garden, a lively place in north Kolkata which earlier sold exotic birds and pets in Kolkata until a fire incident took place in the year 2012. The fire turned down the things but the market managed to stand back and now sells the most beautiful cotton and silk sarees. Even though the market is famous for its elegant printed sarees, you will find a wide variety of various other pieces of stuff like junk jewellery, bags, shoes, kitchen essentials and various household items.

Have a wonderful shopping experience if you are heading to Kolkata by exploring these 4 markets. Do let us know your experience in the comments section below.

