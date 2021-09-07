Travel pick of the week: Andaman & Nicobar Islands; here's everything you need to know

Imagine pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear blue waters and stunning sunsets. All of this you can experience in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Andaman and Nicobar Islands is an archipelago of 572 islands that make it an ideal getaway destination. You can experience a plethora of adventure activities and luxury staycations.

There’s plenty to do and visit in Andaman and Nicobar islands. Some of the greatest sightseeing tours and water sport activities, you’ll be spoilt for choice. So, here is a list of things to do and places to visit in the Andaman and Nicobar islands to plan a getaway with your friends, family or your better half.

Places to visit:

Radhanagar beach, Havelock island

This beach is awarded as the best beach in Asia. It is a pristine beach with turquoise waters and powdery white sand to dip your toes in and enjoy the stunning scenery.

Cellular Jail, Port Blair

Also known as Kala Pani, it is an old colonial prison located in Port Blair. Port Blair is also the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. This jail was constructed during the colonial rule by the Britishers.

Ross Island, Port Blair

Ross Island was once the administrative headquarters of the British. In the current times, this island is uninhabited. This abandoned island is great to visit for someone who loves history and archaeological ruins.

Kalapathar beach

It is a mesmerizing beach with white sand, blue waters and black stones. It makes for a perfect spot to spend time with your spouse or get pictures clicked with a stunning backdrop of the beach.

Viper island

Viper island is famous for its tranquillity and old jail. You can visit the jail that narrates the incidents of an era gone by. Catch a breathtaking sunset and soak in the surreal beauty of the beach.

Laxman beach

This is a silent and secluded beach that is known for its ravishing beauty and breathtaking scenery. This is a heavenly place to visit if you are in Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Things to do:

Snorkelling

One of the best things to do while in the Andaman and Nicobar islands is to enjoy snorkelling. Witness the marine life and aquatic creatures in their natural habitat as you swim past them.

Scuba diving

Discover the underwater world through scuba diving. This experience will open your eyes and soul to the magical underwater world. Explore the marine life while totally immersed underwater and witness the coral reefs, marine life and more.

Underwater sea walking

Another unique experience that this island has to offer is underwater sea walking. Indulge in this underwater sea walking experience where you will be walking past the sea creatures, totally immersed in water.

Glass bottom boat ride

If being underwater is not your thing then there is another way you can explore the underwater world. Simply take an open glass boat ride and witness the magical world of marine life and sea creatures.

Mangrove kayaking

This activity is a unique kayaking experience that will take you through the whimsical mangrove island on a kayak. You will get to explore the rich flora and biodiversity of the Mangroves while you’re on a kayak riding through the still waters.

Seaplane ride

Travel in a seaplane and witness the stunning beauty of the islands through a seaplane ride. You can get a stunning view of the Andaman and Nicobar islands and get to experience a ride above the waters.

Cave excursions

Explore the limestone in this exclusive limestone cave excursion. Formed by massive sediment rock, you will be left awestruck and mesmerized by the gigantic limestones made of sedimentary rocks.

Best time to visit:

The best time to visit the islands is between October and May.