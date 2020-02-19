Travel Tales: 5 places to visit solo before getting hitched

Solo travelling can not only be fun, but it can also be relaxing and calming. If you are getting married soon, then here are some places that you must visit solo before getting hitched.

Solo travel is getting popular with time. While many still don't understand the concept of solo travel, some have just fallen in love with solo travel. Contrary to what people think, solo travel is not boring. It helps you be by yourself and lets you connect with yourself emotionally. You tend to learn so much about yourself, and can do whatever you want without any judgement. It only frees you from your inhibitions, but also makes you more fierce and independent.

If you are getting married soon, then you have to take a solo trip before getting hitched. This trip will not only help you relax but will also let you have some me-time before the wedding. So, here are some places to visit solo before getting married.

Seoul, South Korea:

When it comes to South Korea, there's something about it that makes it a must-visit solo travel destination. Solo travellers love Seoul. You can walk by yourself on the pretty streets of Seoul, sit in a cafe and read, or get lost in those beautiful streets. No one will bother you, and that's the best feeling ever. So go here to be by yourself and learn how beautifully you rely on yourself.

Paris, France:

Yes, Paris is the most romantic place in the world, and is also known as the city of love. But there's so much more to Paris that you can explore on your own. Walk around the streets of Paris, discover the most amazing coffee at Café de Flore, eat french pastries and spend all your time reading or painting. When night time falls, see how Eiffel Tower lights up. You don't need a company in Paris since the beauty of this place accompanies you wherever you go.

Pondicherry, Chennai:

If you are looking for something more in the budget, then Pondicherry has to be on your list. Coastal breeze, authentic French cuisine to feast on and dreamy architecture to stare at all day can give you some much-need rest before THE day.

Tokyo, Japan:

There's no country like Japan. Be it the robot restaurant or the cat cafe- Japan makes sure to entertain you in multiple ways. Walk down the famous Harajuku street while trying their crepes or visit Shibuya to witness the crazy and world-famous Shibuya crossing.

Andamans:

Andaman Islands are full of beautiful crystal clear beaches. The fauna and flora are worth experiencing. Indulge in activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, deep-sea fishing and speed boating.

