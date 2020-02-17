Travel Tales: Tea plantations across India that you must visit at least once

If you are someone who loves chai, and cannot do without it, then for the love of tea, here are some tea plantations in India that you must visit without fail.

We Indians swear by our tea, and cannot start our morning without it. Be it masala tea or ginger tea, there's something about our desi chai, that makes it so refreshing and tasty. As per research, India is the second-largest producer of tea in the world after China and the fourth largest exporter of tea in the world. However, more than 70 per cent of the tea is consumed within India itself.

Right from the roadside stalls to five-star hotels, tea can be found everywhere in India. And if you are a chai lover, then visiting a tea plantation in India should be on your list as these are the places of beauty and serenity. Here are some tea plantations that you must not miss and make sure you visit at least once.

Check out tea plantations across India that you must visit:

​Darjeeling:

Darjeeling is one of India’s most popular hill stations as well as among the major tea plantation region. This mystic place is known for its famous Darjeeling tea which ranks among the most popular black tea's in the world. With over 86 gardens producing the famous Darjeeling tea, this is the place to enjoy guided tours of the beautiful tea estates amidst the great weather.

Assam:

Indian tea was born in Assam and is famous for its high quality of tea as well as natural beauty. Having 2,16,200 hectares of tea gardens, Assam is the largest contributor to tea in India. Jorhat is the largest tea growing area in the world and is often referred to as the Tea Capital of the World. So you cannot miss taking a tour in Jorhat. You should consider visiting Assam during its Tea festival in November to enjoy the place at its best.

Munnar, Kerala:

This one had to be on the list. Munnar is known for its stunning hills that are carpeted with verdant tea plantations. Owing to the presence of large tea estates, Munnar is a prominent hub of tea trade in the country and is recognised for having some of the most beautiful tea gardens across the globe. One can go for a walking tour to enjoy the view of the tea plantations followed by a guided tour to the tea factory.

Wayanad, Kerala:

Wayanad is not only known for its wildlife but also for its tea plantations. Vythiri and Meppadi are your go to places to see some of the tea plantations in Wayanad. Many resorts arrange tea plantation tours in this region and it's also popular to visit a factory and tea museum which provides interesting facts on the history of tea globally and in India.

Valparai, Tamilnadu:

This place is known for its beauty and serene environment. It has several tea and coffee estates surrounded by thick forest. So add this one to your list too, because we are sure you won't regret it.

