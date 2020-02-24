Travel Tales: THESE are the destinations in India you must visit for a night trek

If you are a trekking enthusiast, or want to try trekking at least once, then these are the places that you must visit in India for night treks. They are simple and moderate level of treks and can be done by anyone.

Travelling is different for everyone. Some love to explore the offbeat place, while others love to visit the touristy places. Some people love to explore the culture and traditions, while others love to do more adventurous stuff. However, there are a few people who also love to go on treks or hikes. Hiking is something that one must experience at least once. It is tiring and requires effort, but once you achieve your goal, the feeling is something different.

If you are planning to go on a hike, then you must start with your country first. Here are some places in India that you must visit for a night trek. This country, with a wide variety of topographical places, has a lot to offer. You need to look in the right places. These places are fun, and it's worth visiting.

Antharagange:

This place is ideal for people who stay in Bangalore. It is an exciting night trek that's 2 hours away from the city. Trekking enthusiasts can start the expedition late at night and enjoy the magical view of the night sky overlooking the trail. Cave exploration at Anthargange will give you memories that you'll cherish for life.

Gorakhgad:

This surreal trekking place is best for Mumbaikars. At a two-hour distance from the city, this hiking trail is a pleasant walk in the initial half. However, it gets more adventurous during the second half, where the roads are steeper and are filled with rocks. It surely gives you a racing heart but then leaves you with a joy of arriving at the top.

Kunti Betta:

Kunti Betta is a hill station in the beautiful town of Pandavapura. The hike can be started post-midnight and the three-hour trek will give you some time to enjoy the bonfire and witness the beautiful sunrise. Enjoy swimming at Tonnur Lake in the morning and go back with tonnes of memories.

Rajmachi trek:

This trek starts from Lonavala. To experience that adrenaline rush, you must do this trek at night. All along your trek, you will be accompanied by fireflies and the lush green forest. To complete this trek, one normally takes around 10 to 12 hours. Even if you make a pit stop at night, make sure to reach the Rajmachi Fort during the wee hours of the morning. The view up there is something that you don't want to miss out on.

Dhotrey Tonglu Top:

Located a few kilometres away from the Darjeeling town, Tonglu is a breathtaking trek that can be taken during the daytime. But, if you have a thing for sunrises should take this trek at night. People prefer going to the Tiger hill for a night trek, but opt for this off-beat trek and you will not be disappointed for sure.

Read More