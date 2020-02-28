Travel Tales: THESE are the places wine enthusiasts will love to visit for their honeymoon

If you and your partner love wine and want to visit to some of the best vineyards in the world, then here are some vineyards that you'll love to visit for your honeymoon.

Wine is not just a normal alcoholic drink, it also has some great health benefits. Wine culture abroad is quite popular, and slowly with time, we Indians are also getting familiar with the wine culture. Be it red wine, white wine or rose wine, each one of them has a distinct taste, and individual fan following. If you love wine and dream about visiting different vineyards in the world, then you must consider doing so.

If you are getting married soon, then visit these vineyards should be on your list.

These places are not only known for their wine culture but they are also known for their romantic ambience.

Napa Valley, California:

Napa Valley is one of the most famous places in the world for its vineyards. It has 33 of the finest wineries, and vineyards in the area enticing, The Wine Train is a dream. You not only get a wine tour but also get to try some of the best wines in the world.

Tuscany, Italy:

Wine from Tuscany is celebrated as the best in the world for centuries. Exquisite roads winding through vine-stripped hills, great wine culture and perfect atmosphere, makes this place a must-visit.

Bordeaux, France:

France is not only known for its delicious crepes, but it's also known for great vines. With the perfect combination of maritime climate, wine-friendly soils, the city boasts over 100000 elegant wine estates and competes closely with Paris for the title of ‘The City of Love.’

Casablanca Valley, Chile:

Chile is new for wine, but that has not stopped the country from making its place in the global wine tourism map. The Casablanca Valley has managed to gain recognition not just for its production of splendid crisp white wines such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, but also for reds such as Merlot and Syrah.

Cape Winelands, South Africa:

South Africa is not only known for its wildlife, but it's also known for its wine. Be it the Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon or more, the region’s vast variety of exceptional wines will surely make you happy.

