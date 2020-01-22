Travel Tips: HERE are some fun and free things to in Mumbai to satiate your wanderlust

Yeh hai Mumbai meri jaan- a place that's home to millions of dreams. If you are planning to spend a day in Mumbai, here are some fun and free things you can do in Mumbai.

The whiff of hot tea, the chaotic stations during peak hours, the constant rant between people on the streets, buses, or trains and the musical voice of the street vendors, there's something about Mumbai that makes it unique. It's filled with a plethora of things that not only make us happy but also make us nostalgic. You can dislike the city at first, but Mumbai surely knows how to make you it's own. It is a city of dreams and more than a place, Mumbai is an emotion.

If you are someone who is new in the city or are travelling to Mumbai for the first time, then here are a few things that you can do in Mumbai for almost free. Even if you are a Mumbaikar, I am sure you'll love doing these things.

Watch the sunrise at Marine Drive:

Marine drive gets super crowded by the day, and it's almost impossible to enjoy the serenity of the place at that time. So it's better if you visit this place in the wee hours and appreciate the beauty while you enjoy a beaming sunrise. You can go alone, put some music on and enjoy the view or can take your friends along.

Do some photography at Gateway of India:

What's a day without, clicking something for the gram? After the sunrise, head straight to Gateway of India. Since less of a crowd makes a good time to capture pretty pictures in the morning light. Also, the view of the Taj from here is striking!

Make a pit stop at the Kala Ghoda Festival:

This festival has no entry fee and happens every year on the first Saturday of February, and usually goes on for 9 days. Whether you love art or just looking for some visual inspiration, this festival is a must-visit.

Spend a day walking around South Bombay:

South Bombay has a lot to offer in terms of cafes, architecture or history. You can check out Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai High Court, Gateway Of India, The Taj Mahal Palace, the Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue, Asiatic Library and the World Trade Centre.

Check out the iconic Chor Bazaar:

Chor Bazaar is a 150-year-old market, which is so dense and rich that even most regulars can't fully interpret it. Make sure to visit this place in the early morning. Go with a friend and take care of your belongings always.

