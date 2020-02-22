Travel Tips: HERE are some things that you must do on your staycation

If you are bored of the same vacation, then it's time to go on a staycation this time. Read below to find out things that you must do on a staycation and why you should plan one ASAP!

Travel is something that's getting more popular with time in India. Indians are now taking more vacations than ever, and with the advancement in technology, it's easy to find a place and plan your trip around it. However, with time, the concept of vacation is changing, and people are now looking forward to a staycation instead of vacation.

Staycation is a type of vacation, where instead of planning a trip to another country or another city, a person plans to explore his/her city. Usually, people stay in a hostel or hotel in their city and explore the place on foot like a total tourist. Some of them even choose to stay in the house and do absolutely nothing and relax for a couple of days. So, if you are planning to go on a staycation, here are some things that you can do to make the most of it.

Say no to social media:

It isn't going to be a staycation if you are going to stay connected to the world. Yes, you'll be in your city, but staying off social media will give you a chance to enjoy your city like before.

Nap:

The joy that you get sleeping in a hotel bed is unmatchable. I mean nothing quite like perfectly pressed white sheets and oversized pillows to make you want to spread out on a hotel bed immediately upon stepping into the room. So sleep as much as you want to.

Go for a hike:

Walking is the best form of exercise. Find some park or scenic area and plan a hike. Pack a picnic lunch and water and go explore the place.

Read a book:

If you want to go to a particular coffee shop for a long time, now is the time to do so. Go to that coffee shop, spend on a cappuccino or other creation and spend a few hours lost in a book.

Movie marathon:

Shortlist your favourite movies and make a bunch of popcorn. Wear your favourite PJs and snuggle in the bed while you watch movies and have coke and popcorn back to back. No work calls, not a disturbance, just you and your movies.

Spa day:

Turn your bathroom into a luxurious spa with the help of a bubble bath, bath oils and a soothing eye pillow. Add candles and a relaxing soundtrack and let the worries of daily life fall away.

This already sounds so much fun! BRB, planning my staycation right now.

