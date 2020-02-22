Travel Tips: THESE are the backpacking tips every solo traveller should keep in mind

Solo traveling is fun and liberating at the same time. If you are planning to take a solo trip in the future, then read below to find out some solo backpacking tips that'll help you plan the trip in a better way.

Travelling to a country, city or a state all by yourself is an experience in itself. It not only teaches you so much about life, but it also teaches you so much about yourself. Waking you all by yourself in a new destination, traversing through the dainty narrow lanes with your backpack not only sounds dreamy, but it's an experience in itself. However, when it comes to backpacking, there are certain tips and things that solo travellers need to keep in mind.

If you are planning to go on a solo trip in the future, then read below to find out some backpacking tips for solo travellers. These tips will help you plan and enjoy your trip in the best way.

Here are backpacking tips for solo travellers.

Set a budget:

This is one of the most important aspects of planning a backpacking trip. You need to know how much you can spend and then plan to go to a place accordingly. Once you have a fixed budget in mind, make a note of it and then book things and places as per that budget.

Decide the place and duration:

Now, since you have a budget in mind, it's time for you to decide how flexible you are with time. If you go in the high season, your money will not last as long as if you go in the shoulder or off-season. So pick the place and time accordingly.

Research:

Arriving in a new destination on your own for the first time can be slightly intimidating, do a bit of research before you get there. See what is the best way to get to your hostel from the airport, bus or train station. Research about the locality your hotel/hostel is in, research more about the place you can get to from your stay. Research about everything.

Pack light:

Yes, you are going on a trip all by yourself. Hence, you need to remember that you have to carry the luggage all by yourself. So, pack light so that you can manage your luggage with ease. One carry-on, a backpack, should suffice whether you’re out for one week or three.

Try arriving during the day:

Arrive during daylight so you’re not trying to find your way through an unknown city in the dark, especially while travelling alone.

Read about the pros but also about the cons:

Research the health risks at your destination and, if necessary, go to a travel clinic to get the proper vaccinations and medications. Read if any medications are banned, try to find an alternative and also look up for some local reviews about the place.

