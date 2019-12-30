Travel Trends 2020: HERE's what the NEW YEAR will look like for travellers

Some people have traveled a lot in 2019 and now it's time to set some travel goals for 2020. Read below to find out 2020 has for travel and what travellers should look forward to.

Travelling has become a huge part of our lives. With time, more and more people want to invest their time and money in travelling. While some like to travel for a few days to take the edge off work, others prefer to work while they travel. Slow travel, responsible travel and sustainable travel have become quite popular in 2019. People now choose their destinations carefully and with time, plan to cover everything they have on their bucket list. The year 2019 has come to an end, and many travellers have planned their 2020 travels.

If you are someone who loves to travel and prefers travel over shopping, then read below to find out some travel trends which will gain immense popularity in the year 2020.

Here are some travel trends that will be the highlight of 2020.

Slow travel will become popular:

Travellers are in a rush to tick off places from their bucket list, but in the year 2020, they will take a step back and enjoy one place at a time. People will slow down to savour the destinations they’re visiting and will shrink the scale of their travels so they stay put in one city or one place instead of stretching themselves too thin. In fact, in a report, Booking.com states that travel in 2020 will be all about taking it slow.

Homestays will gain more popularity:

The idea of finding the comfort of the home in another part of the world is slowly taking onto the world. And the idea of tapping into experiential travel is a trend that is going to go a long way among all age groups.

Trips will get longer:

With time, many people love the concept of travelling and don't mind investing more time into it. In 2020, more people will be taking longer trips to see as much of the world as they can.

Holidaygraphy:

We have just heard about this term in 2019, but in 2020 we will be able to experience it. Holidaygraphy stands for hiring a personal photographer who will tend to your need of getting those perfect candid’s with perfect lighting and absolutely no blurring out when you give your desired poses. It is a trend that will get popular with the new age traveller quotes Sterling Holidays.

Off-season travel will gain popularity:

Travellers will now to travel to their favourite destination in the off-seasons ovoid crowd and other tourists. Apart from this, the best part of travelling in the offseason is that there are exceptional bargains available on flights and hotels during the off-season which makes it even more attractive.

