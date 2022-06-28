Travel Tuesday: 4 Experiences in Sicily for a laid-back family holiday like Shahid and Mira Kapoor

When planning a vacation in Italy, cities like Naples, Rome and Venice are probably at the top of your bucket list. However, recent trends show that celebrities seeking a relaxing sojourn are gravitating toward the less populated and more pristine regions of the country for a charming stay. This is precisely what Shahid and Mira Kapoor seem to have done by choosing southern Italy. The ace actor who is currently on vacation in Sicily with wife Mira and their kids Zain and Misha seems to have chosen Sciacca in the province of Agrigento for their family holiday.

If you’ve been planning your dream vacation in the region, take a look at some experiences you must have when you head to the picturesque town of Sciacca.

Soak in the sun at beaches in Sciacca

When in Sciacca, do grab your little ones for a spot of sun bathing at the beach. Not only is the weather in June excellent for such a holiday, but the pristine nature of beaches in Sciacca make it the ideal vacation destination. Shahid and Mira seem to have put in their time at Verdura resort in Sicily where they were spotted lounging on deck chairs by the waters of the Mediterranean sea.

Gorge on cheese platters and fresh fruit

While Italy is universally recognized as a food paradise, you can enjoy lots of exciting food options in Sciacca should you favor meat. Right from bacon wrapped water chestnuts to spicy grilled prawn served with a side of veggies, the sky is the limit to your variety. Vegetarians like Shahid and Mira Kapoor did find their choices somewhat limited, but they seem to have made the most of their vacation bingeing on exotic platters of fresh fruit and charcuteries.

Mira posted pictures of a cheese board she enjoyed that was laden with varieties of soft cheeses including burrata served with rocket leaves, sundried tomatoes, relish and a lemon wedge.

Be amazed at Castello Incantato

One place you must visit is the Castello Incantato or Enchanted Castle when you visit Sicily. The best part is that the site is just as magical as its moniker. Take your kids to this eccentric garden and they will be amazed by the native artworks and rock formations that paint a pretty picture.

Visit the local farmer’s market for jams and preserves

While you soak in the soothing vibes of this quaint town in Sicily, do make your way to the local farmer’s markets. Apart from delicious cured meats and fruit fresh from the local orchards, you can also stock up on some delectable jams and preserves like the Kapoors did. Mira sure seemed to favor the peach jams!

Do let us know your experiences of traveling to Italy on your next trip.

