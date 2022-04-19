Travel Tuesday: 4 Experiences you must have when in Visakhapatnam

Also called the jewel of the east coast, Visakhapatnam is a city that is situated in Andhra Pradesh. Being prominent for its surreal beaches, cultural heritage, seafood and water activities, this city can provide you with an unforgettable experience with much-needed relaxation. The city is amazing for plenty of reasons including raw beauty, fascinating ancient temples, amazing architectural marvels, water activities and much more. Exploring the city will spellbind you with its astounding list of experiences and its captivating beauty.

Here are 4 experiences you must have when in Visakhapatnam

1. Steep in the holiness of a Buddhist monastery

Well, what is the point of going on a vacation without soaking in the peace and tranquillity to revive the inner you? This Buddhist monastery in Thotlakonda will ensure you get all the positive vibes while taking you close to the Buddhist culture, monks and spiritual air. With the ancient stone carvings and stupas- this place is your beautiful escape amid all the chaos and hassles.

2. Explore bora caves

Known as one of the mysterious and deepest caves in the country, Bora caves, are one of their kind and comes under the list of must-visit places in Visakhapatnam. With big limestone formulation all around and thousands of picturesque views, you can get lost in the soothing vibes and come back with the energizing senses.

3. Enjoy the water sports

For all those water babies out there, Rushikonda beach is just the perfect place for you as it is a mix of breathtaking views and adventure sports. Not only does it gives a thrill to water sports enthusiasts but it will also give you space to witness the most amazing sunsets. You can go windsurfing, water skiing, jet skiing or parasailing to feel the rush in your adrenaline and to satisfy the adventurer in you. Complement everything with snacks and seafood for a perfect getaway.

4. Ride-on submarine

Riding a submarine is another thrilling experience you can go for while in Visakhapatnam. If you want to explore something new, then you should not miss exploring the super cool submarine museum near RK Beach. Ex-navy personnel will make you aware of each and every bit about this submarine and you can get a remarkable experience in this museum that is worth every penny.

There are ample other activities you can do in Visakhapatnam along with fine dining. Mark these places in your memos or calendars and get ready to have all the fun in this famous coastal city. We bet a lifetime of an experience is waiting for you!

