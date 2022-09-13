Travel Tuesday: 4 Must-see spots for a picnicker's paradise that can be found in Amboli

Amboli is a charming tiny hill town in the Maharashtra state that is located at a height of roughly 700 m. This popular tourist destination is located in the Sindhudurg District and is part of the Sahyadri Ranges. This location is a well-liked honeymoon spot because of its cascades, vegetation and wildlife, beautiful green forestry, adventure opportunities, and a plethora of things. Additionally, this location is convenient to Goa's tourist attractions and makes for a restful stay. Check out these 4 destinations to visit in Amboli which makes for a picknicker’s paradise.

1. Amboli Falls When at Amboli, you must visit the captivating Amboli waterfall, which is located on the Nippani Sawantwadi Road. Amboli, which is 690 meters above sea level, is regarded as one of the world's eco-destinations since it is home to rare species of both flora and fauna. The area around this very tall waterfall is surrounded by a number of other falls, and the view of the water falling and the green surrounds further to the richness and attraction of the already compelling place. 2. Madhavgad Fort One of the nicest sites to visit in Amboli is this ancient fort. Even if the fort is ruined, you may still go there and take some beautiful pictures from the top. The tombstone that serves as a memorial to a fight that once occurred here serves as a signpost for the fort, which is situated on a road. The lowlands, mountain ranges, and even the Arabian Sea are visible from here.