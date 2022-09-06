Travel Tuesday: 4 Stellar locations in India for the star gazer in you

Stargazing calms the mind and lifts the spirit. Stargazing offers an escape from the commotion if you are on the lookout for serenity, composure, and a feeling of direction. Unfortunately, the country's polluted towns make it difficult to view the moon properly, let alone the stars. Despite the finest of nights, city lights obstruct the natural blackness, giving the night sky a much less spectacular appearance than it ought to.

So, in order for you to be in awe of the beauty of the sky, we present to you 4 locations in India that will provide the stargazer in you a breath-taking view of the stars.

1. Turtuk Village, Nubra Valley, Ladakh

One of India's best locations for stargazing is Turtuk Village in Nubra Valley, which is away from city lights and surrounded by rugged, parched hills, debris fields, and strikingly stunning foothills. Turtuk, one of the four Baltistani settlements under Indian administration, is known for having a distinctive Balti culture and is located on the banks of the Shyok River. When you're at a high elevation, the clear sky and clean air make you go stunned at how amazing our homeland is.

2. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Beautiful lakes, exquisite sacred sites, and havelis are present in abundance in Jaisalmer. To have a memorable experience, mount a camel, explore the desert, and enjoy at a camping site beneath the starry night sky. Swiss tents are offered there or you can opt to camp outside of the camp. They will put you up comfortably as you enjoy the vista of the celestial sphere. In order to capture the breath-taking night-time vistas, such as the sand dunes wrapped in a shimmering canopy, clean air is essential, which you find there.

3. Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar

Neil Island is well known for its immaculate shores, diverse marine life, and tranquil atmosphere. Numerous stargazers come here to see how the sparkling small stars are reflected in the aquamarine seas. It is unusual to see the shoreline turn into a sea of stars that reflects the velvety starry sky above. The absence of noise and pollution keeps the area around Nail Island clear and prepared for space aficionados.

4. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Nothing short of an experience awaits anyone who chooses to spend the night in the arid yet gorgeous Rann of Kutch. One of the largest salt marshes in the world, it is noted for its mudflats and marshland. This extraordinary location, with its endless expanses of white ground, low clouds, and vault of starlight, makes for an incredible experience for skywatchers. Here, visitors can also see the mysterious Chir Bhatti (Ghost lights) phenomenon and enjoy stunning nocturnal panoramas.

When planning a trip to these states, where you can view the sky in all its beauty, stargazing is an experience that you should absolutely try and keep an eye out for.

