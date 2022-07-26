Travel Tuesday: 4 Stunning Islands close to Phi Phi that will astound you

Phi Phi is home to immaculate beaches, magnificent rock formations, and crystal-clear waters brimming with vibrant aquatic life. Phi Phi is bordered by some of the most stunning islands, all of which provide a wealth of attractions in their own right. The Phi Phi Islands are situated in Thailand's Andaman Sea, 740 km south of Bangkok, between the sizable island of Phuket and the Straits of Malacca. You can easily access Krabi and Phuket from Phi Phi.

Here we bring you 4 beautiful islands that are close to Phi Phi and will make for a good vacation getaway.

Koh Khai Nok

Only a 15-minute speedboat trip off Phuket's east coast is the famed chain of little islands known as Koh Khai. The name "Koh Khai Nok" comes from the fact that this island is formed like an egg and features beaches with soft, white sand that resemble the eggshell. The island is well-known for its picture-perfect white beaches, which are dotted with sun loungers and canopies where you may laze for the day. Even small bars are available on the islands where you may enjoy beer, coconuts, or fizzy drinks.

Koh Bida Nok and Koh Bida Nai

The Phi Phi Islands' southernmost islands are Koh Bida Nok and Koh Bida Nai. About 1.5 kilometers south of Koh Phi Phi Leh, these uncomplicated limestone boulders emerge from the Andaman Sea. The Bida Islands are famous for their fantastic diving prospects. Greater than Koh Bida Nai is Koh Bida Nok. Koh Bida allows divers of every skill level to dive at their convenience. The area's abundance of underwater caves, which provide you a thrilling adventure, is one of its main attractions. Koh Bida Nok features a wide variety of marine species. Since Koi Bida Nai is shallower than Koh Bida Nok, snorkeling is also possible there.

Koh Yao Islands

One of the largest in a group of many islands, Koh Yao Noi Island is well-known for appearing in the James Bond film "The Man with the Golden Gun." The Koh Yao islands provide tranquil vantage points for taking in Phang Nga's stunning geological nature because of their mountainous trunk lines, pristine shorelines, and thick forests.

Mosquito Island

In the Phi Phi region, Mosquito Island is the most northeastern island. From above, it has the appearance of a bent nail and is located about 2.5 km off Koh Phi Phi Don's northernmost point. Mosquito Island's immediate vicinity is well-known to those who indulge in underwater sports. Since there are lovely natural coral reefs and unusual aquatic life in the waters close to the island's southeast edge, snorkeling there is highly recommended.

Islands neighboring to Phi Phi provide far more than one may imagine. These lovely islands near Phi Phi will take your breath away with their natural beauty and variety of water sports.

