Travel Tuesday: 4 Things to do in Panchgani for an exciting vacation

A well-known hill town in Maharashtra, Panchgani is named for the five gorgeous Sahyadri hills that surround it. It is surrounded by lush greenery, flowing streams and waterfalls, and mountain ranges. There are a lot of sights to see and things to do in this hill station, including lakes, high summits and dining at multi-cuisine restaurants. Visitors will be in for a treat throughout their Panchgani holiday with a variety of exciting and relaxed activities.

Here we bring you 4 things to do for an adventurous vacation at Panchgani.

1. Enjoy Table Land's beautiful views

Panchgani's highest point, Table Land, is a plateau that rises about 4500 feet above sea level. Additionally, it is Asia's second-longest mountain plateau. It is a well-known tourist destination because it provides a stunning view of deep gorges and imposing peaks. It is preferable to go there at sunrise and sunset. It's a terrific spot to enjoy an evening with your family and indulge in entertaining activities.

2. Experience paragliding for yourself

Paragliding in Panchgani is the activity for you if you like thrill surges. The pleasant weather, stunning skies, and amazing natural scenery serve as the foundation for this. The city is home to several trustworthy paragliding groups. You might take level-appropriate classes from elementary to advanced or go on a high-speed chase in the sky.

3. Visit Mapro Garden to savor delicious strawberries

The Mapro Garden is a well-liked tourist destination in the beautiful hill station of Panchgani and is well-known for its fresh strawberry fruit. It is situated on a lovely hilltop. A chocolate factory, a café, a small nursery, a kids' play area, and a store offering Mapro products may be found among the lush surroundings.

4. Go boating on Venna Lake's pristine waters

One of Panchgani's most visited tourist destinations is Venna Lake. This artificial lake covers an area of around 28 acres and is encircled by forests on all ends. The area is awash with lush vegetation and breath-taking natural splendour. Visitors can take advantage of the lake's fantastic boating and horseback riding facilities. Chhatrapati Pratapsingh gardens are also all around the lake surrounding the lake with natural beauty.

These locations are close to Panchgani and can be reached in a short amount of time. You may find all kinds of entertainment options here, from sporting events to sightseeing adventures.

