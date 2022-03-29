Travel Tuesdays: 5 Best Cliff Diving spots in India to get your soul racing

Cliff diving is possibly the easiest extreme sport to learn. There is no need to purchase equipment, wear particular gear, or pay a service provider. It's just your body soaring through the air and plummeting into a body of water below. Cliff jumping gives you a sense of freedom and fearlessness while also providing an adrenaline boost in a brief fall.

So, if you're one of those "talented" adventurers, here's a list of India's top 5 cliff diving spots.

1. St. Mary’s Island, Karnataka

St. Mary's Island is a group of four small islands off the coast of Malpe, Udupi, in the Arabian Sea. It's famous for its column basaltic lava production, which is a geological rarity. Cliff jumping is a popular activity here, with the highest point being 10 feet above sea level.

2. Bhedaghat, Madhya Pradesh

Bhedaghat, a small village on the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, is known for its stunning waterfalls and marble rock formations. However, due to the presence of tall cliffs and deep waters, it has gained popularity among adventure seekers throughout time, making Bhedaghat an ideal place for cliff jumping.

3. Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi, in the state of Karnataka, is one of India's most beautiful cities, with enough to see and do. Hampi is unique in that it appeals to pilgrims, backpackers, historians, geologists, and thrill-seekers alike! If you wish to experience cliff diving, head to Sanapur Lake and ask about the Cliff Diving Spot.

4. Pangal Fort, Telangana

In Pangal fort, it is one of the most well-known hill forts. The fort is surrounded by rock structures and formations and is guarded by seven entrances. The terrain is the most spectacular aspect of the fort. Cliff diving is very popular in this area.

5. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

You can leap right into the holy waters of the Ganga at Rishikesh. Rishikesh is known for river rafting, but cliff jumping is another activity that you should do here. During your rafting trip, the tour operator may let you jump from a cliff multiple times on the Brahmapuri stretch.

Take a dive in one of these destinations to take the plunge and feel the rush!

