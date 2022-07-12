Travel Tuesday: 5 Charming places to explore in Alleppey for a soothing vacation

In god’s own country, there is a city known as Alleppey which is prominent for its backwaters, beaches, sunsets and composed surroundings. Also known as the Venice of the East, Alleppey is a much-adored tourist destination that can soothe the wanderer’s heart with its lip-smacking cuisine, houseboats, lush greens, and golden beach sands, temples and ancients sites. This tropical paradise will delight your soul with its scenic charm while making your vacation soothing. Get ready to plan a beautiful and memorable gateway in Alleppey or Alappuzha as we bring you a list of must-visit spots in this exquisite destination.

Alappuzha Beach

This less crowded beach should be on top of your itinerary if you are planning to visit Alleppey. The beach is only 3.7 kilometres away from Alleppey and its clear water, dense palm groves and serene environment will provide you with perfect peaceful moments while soothing your soul. Water activities like parasailing, beach volleyball and surfing are also available at this place that will definitely satiate your adventure rushes. Alappuzha Lighthouse which is approximately 150 years old is another major attraction of this place.

Mullakkal Rajeshwari Temple

The temple is enclosed with Kerala-style carvings and it is said that its door is open to people of any religion, castes, or faith. The holy place shelters the deity of Goddess Rajeshwari, Lord Hanuman and Lord Krishna and its divine atmosphere will bless your soul with positivity and enthusiasm. Mullakkal Rajeshwari Temple is open from 04:30 am to 10:00 am and from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm.

Triveni Floating Market

On the watery bed, multi-coloured boats that promise to provide retail therapy in an extremely unusual way- does this paint a pretty picture in front of you? Well, the theme of the Triveni floating market is inspired by the floating markets found in Indonesia or Bangkok and is possessed by the state government. Triveni floating market has everything right from groceries to stationery items to toiletries. While on a floating shopping spree, don’t forget to relish prawns, fish curry and banana chips.

Kuttanad Backwaters

Kuttanad is a pretty haven which is surrounded by green lushes, where you can steep in harmony and capture beautiful pictures while on a boat ride on the calm and composed backwaters. You will witness Munroe Lighthouse at Pallom while on the way accompanied by fields that have beautiful red and white water lilies. Don’t forget to enjoy freshly fried or curried fish while here.

Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Temple

Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple is constructed between the 15th – 17th centuries AD. Being one of the oldest holy places in the region, the temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and holds a deity of Parthasarathi (another name for Lord Krishna). The statue is fabricated from marble known as black granite and holds a shankh in the left hand. Witness beautiful traditional Kerala-style architecture and enjoy delicious Prashad also known as Pal Payasam.

