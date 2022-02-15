Travel Tuesdays: 5 Exciting one-day road trips from Delhi

The best thing about living in Delhi is that you can pack your bags on any given weekend, spend the day in some nearby destinations, and then return to your bed for a good night's sleep. Because Delhi is located in the heart of the country, you can visit a variety of places in a single day. So, if you are also planning a long drive from Delhi to get away from the chaos and land in the lap of nature or great views, we have got you covered.

Here, we bring you 5 exciting one-day road trips to entice the travel keeda in you.

1. Murthal

Murthal is a haven for any foodie who lives in Delhi. There are a few roadside dhabas in Murthal that serve lip-smacking, butter-laden paranthas that will leave you satisfied. This should be enough to get you started on your way to Murthal. Murthal is only about an hour or two away by car. After you've finished your delicious meal, you can take a nap on the cots provided by the dhabas.

2. Neemrana Fort Palace, Rajasthan

One of the best romantic day trips from Delhi is to Neemrana. Even if Valentine's Day has just passed and you and your partner need some quality time together, Neemrana is the place to be. The drive on NH-8 is pleasant, and during the monsoon season, it becomes utterly romantic with lush vegetation on the rocky hills dotting the sides of the highway. Call her, take a break from city life, and relax for a while.

3. Taj Mahal, Agra

The best thing that can happen over the weekend is a one-day car tour from Delhi to Agra. Even in the height of summer, the Taj Mahal retains its majesty. You can have breakfast in this magnificent city if you start your journey early in the morning. After touring the Taj Mahal, you can stop for some Agra ka Petha on your way back to Delhi.

4. Mathura and Vrindavan, UP

A one-day tour from Delhi can take you to Mathura and Vrindavan. Take a break and explore these ancient twin holy towns. You have the opportunity to experience the spiritual side of the country; if you plan your trip around Janmashtami, you will be able to participate in an elaborate celebration.

5. Damdama Lake, Gurgaon

Damdama Lake is a breathtaking location to visit. The location is in Gurgaon, which is about an hour's drive from Delhi. The Aravalli Range serves as the backdrop, providing spectacular scenery. Many families can be seen flocking to this location to unwind. Boating, bird watching, and nature walks are popular activities in the lake's vicinity.

Numerous options can provide you with a welcome break without requiring you to stay the night. These locations are ideal for people who want to take a vacation without compromising on their regular commitments.

