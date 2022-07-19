Travel Tuesday: 5 Offbeat destinations you must visit in India during Monsoon to enjoy the best of this season

The chilled breeze caresses the face, heavenly rain drops and cloudy weather- it is that time of the year again when rain smile upon us and blesses us while providing a sigh of relief from the blazing sun and heat. Vacation during this season especially in India is surely a blissful experience that will leave you speechless. India holds a variety of exotic locations that will awestruck you with its splendour. The cool weather tempts almost everyone to go out and enjoy and you should not miss that chance to explore the beautiful views and landscapes offered by incredible India. To make the most of this season, here we bring you a list of offbeat destinations that will add up to your experience.

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Lonavala is a beautiful hill station near Mumbai. Its varied mountain ranges, stunning waterfalls, fascinating caves and luxurious stays will revive during the season of monsoon and the pleasant ambience this place offers is definitely worth a visit. A gentle and chilled gust of air when touches your face and hair amid quaint surroundings and lush greenery will refresh your soul while providing you with a wonderful experience.

Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu embraces a combination of temples, towns, cities, the calmest beaches and hill stations that are brimmed with incredible views and culture. Kotagiri is one such city that is situated in the heart of paradise. This stunning hill station is flooded with lush flora and elevated mountainous backdrops and is a perfect destination for wanderer-stricken souls. You can escape to this place during the monsoon for an exciting mountain adventure. Don’t forget to visit Longwood Shola, Catherine Falls, Rangaswamy Peak and Kodanad Point while in Kotagiri.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley is situated in the lower Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh and is known as the oldest untapped town that retains an unparalleled beauty. The monsoon showers bring a new dimension to this valley as it paves way for lushes and new blossoms which enchant the surroundings. The moderate rains at this place will keep you all happy and cool without disrupting your plans. Ziro offers beautiful trekking trails, Talley Valley wildlife sanctuary, jeep safaris and various other experiences to make your vacation happen.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

We all see Rajasthan as a sizzling place and therefore we often cut down the spot from our itinerary when it comes to vacationing in summers. Isn’t it? This deserted state holds a tranquil hill station known as Mount Abu which is located in the Sirohi district is a hub of natural beauty and calm surroundings that will make you encounter various experiences that hold true worth. The place is a house of historical monuments, prehistoric temples, stunning lakes, wildlife sanctuaries and lush green hills that will make your vacation soothing, thrilling and daring. Visit Nakki Lake, Dhrudhiya Waterfall and travors tank for the ultimate experience.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg's breathtaking and uncommon beauty offers a diversity of experiences along with pleasant weather that is perfect for this time of the year. If you want to dive deep into the beautiful and calming peace of nature, then this place has everything you want. Visit Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, Dubare Elephant Camp, Madikeri Fort and Omkarewshwara Temple for a memorable experience.

