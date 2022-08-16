Travel Tuesday: 5 Places you must add to your itinerary while on a trip to Kalimpong

West Bengal is home to varied soothing and refreshing hill stations and one of the most quaint and picturesque of them is Kalimpong. A petite hill station that is famous for its unexploited beauty including handicrafts, heavenly monasteries, lakes and plush gardens, Kalimpong is a heaven for nature and peace lovers. Besides, scenic beauty, the place offers multiple adventurous activities, delightful delicacies, historical temples and splendid architecture that will connect you with its rich culture and history. If you are planning to head to this offbeat and untapped town of Kalimpong, there we are here to assist you with the best places that will add up to your tour.

Deolo Hill

Located at an elevation of 1700 metres, Deolo Hill is recognised as the highest point of this town. With three water reservoirs, you will witness enchanting sights of neighbouring gorges, streams and towns while on this hill. A recreational park that is nestled on the top of this hill will leave you mesmerised. Adventurous activities including paragliding, horse riding and trekking can be enjoyed at Deolo Hill for a significant experience.

Morgan House

If you have some horror fantasies on your bucket list, then this Kalimpong is the perfect place to fulfil such spooky desires. Morgan house is known to be a haunted mansion which is fenced by how the place is being haunted and this colonial lodge makes you unravel the old charm because of its splendid architecture, beautiful unending hills, mesmerising sunset along with scenic natural beauty.

Zong Dong Palri Fo Brang Gompa

An antique Buddhist monastery, Zong Dong Palri was fabricated in the year 1975 under the supervision of the Dalai Lama. As it is positioned on Durpin Hill, it is also identified as Durpin’s monastery. Known as one of the famous spiritual hubs amongst the admirers of Buddhism, the place shelters 110 printed scripts on Buddhism which will take you close to their culture while enlightening your soul. You will observe astonishing Buddhist structural design, sculptured walls, intricately design pillars and antique paintings at this monastery.

Crockety

Assembled during the colonial rule in India, Crockety is a primaeval British cottage. Known for its marvellous structural design, this place is encircled by green lush gardens and lawns that will please your eyes and rejuvenate your inner senses like nothing else. Once upon a time, the place was treated as a trade point and was the centre of wool merchants that used to come from different parts of the world.

Lepcha Museum

If you want to explore art and culture then a visit to this museum in Kalimpong is a must! Lepchas is a regional community in the town and the museum will make you witness the Lepchas culture in a very beautiful manner. You will discover varied worship articles and Lepcha native musical instruments along with varied other artefacts. Go and feel the rustic culture of this place by visiting the Lepcha Museum.

Kalimpong in West Bengal is a town that is filled with antiquated beauties and a small trip to this place will calm your senses.

