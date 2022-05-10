Travel Tuesday: 5 Romantic places to visit in India for a romantic honeymoon

Your first memorable moments as a couple happen on your honeymoon. Honeymoons are a time to celebrate not only your love, but also the fact that your wedding day is finally over. You would want to go out and explore together. And so, the newlyweds will want to choose a romantic destination that will help to boost the honeymoon spirit.

Here, we bring you 5 honeymoon destinations for you to unwind and relax with your beloved and create a trip of a lifetime.

1. Andaman

It is one of the best places to spend your honeymoon. The taste of romance and adventure will linger with you forever, from the popular beaches of Neil Island, Little Andaman, and Port Blair to the offbeat and unexplored realms of Radhanagar and Elephant Beaches at Havelock Island. With its abundance of natural beauty, serenity, opportunities for adventurous activities, beach resorts, and sheer calm, the destination is an ideal setting for a memorable honeymoon.

2. Srinagar

Srinagar is a great place to choose for a romantic honeymoon in India. The romantic charm of the honeymoon tour is enhanced by the pleasant weather, spectacular scenery, and stunning sunsets. Skiing, trekking through the amazing mountain lakes, and an exquisite beautiful stay in cedar constructed houseboats on the Jhelum Waterway can all make your honeymoon trip worth cherishing.

3. Goa

Goa, the land of sun, sand, and sea, is one of the world's top honeymoon destinations. Couples from all over the world visit Goa for their honeymoon to give their marriage journey a blissful start. Whether it's the vast and scenic beaches, candlelight dinners, the historic monuments, or the lively nightclubs, Goa has a lot to offer.

4. Darjeeling

Every year, tourists are drawn to Darjeeling by the snowy peaks of Kanchenjunga, the beautiful tea gardens, and the delectable hill cuisine. If you enjoy nature and tea, weekend getaways in Darjeeling are ideal for spending a few days with your partner doing things you both enjoy. Prepare to be enchanted by the scenic beauty of the destination, which will serve as the perfect backdrop for newlywed couple photos.

5. Udaipur

Udaipur is an ideal location for a honeymoon. It is well-known for its royal atmosphere, food, sunset, and lake views that will surely add charm to your newly-wed life. Enriched with beautiful culture and a lot of other things to do,a stay in Udaipur makes up for a relaxed vacation for a married couple. In the evening, you can go boating, take photos of the sunset, and cuddle with your special someone. Later, for a fine-dining experience, you can visit one of the numerous rooftop restaurants in the city.

So, which of India's best honeymoon destinations have you chosen for your romantic getaway?

