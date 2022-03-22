Travel Tuesdays: 5 Stunning places in Bihar you must see on your next vacation

With the great Ganga River running through the heart of the state, Bihar has always been a popular tourist destination. While Patna, the capital, is peppered with some of the most fascinating architecture and modern-day infrastructures, Bodhgaya, on the other hand, transports you to a time when everything was tranquil and beautiful.

Here we suggest you 5 stunning locations in Bihar that you must visit on your next vacation.

1. Gaya

Gaya, a Hindu pilgrimage hub and a transit point for the Buddhist pilgrimage centre of Bodhgaya, is one of Bihar's most well-known destinations. Buddha is said to have acquired enlightenment while sitting under the tree. Gaya is a bustling city on the banks of the Phalgu River, with numerous temples and historic sites dating from various ages that bear witness to the Maurya and Gupta dynasties' successful dominance.

2. Buxar Fort

The historic fort of Buxar, located along the Ganges River, was built in 1054 AD. The carvings in the fort provide breathtaking views, and the fort's architecture is exceptional. While you're here, don't forget to visit Gauri Shankar Temple and Nath Baba Temple, two local tourist attractions.

3. The University of Nalanda

This university is one of the oldest in the country, making it the most popular tourist attraction. This university is the only spot where you may get a peek of the Gupta dynasty. This location's architecture is both antique and unusual. Legend has it that Lord Buddha delivered many lectures here.

4. Rajgir Hot Springs

Rajgir is known for its Saptarshi, or seven hot springs, which join together to form Brahmakund, a large lake of warm water. This is a holy location for Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains to bathe. The water is reputed to have therapeutic and healing capabilities, and it was once visited by Gautam Buddha and Mahavira.

5. Munger

Munger, also known as the home of the Bihar School of Yoga, is another prominent tourist destination in Bihar. Munger's history can be traced back to the Aryans, who named their settlement the 'Midland.' Munger is a well-known name among yoga enthusiasts, therefore we may anticipate a large international attendance at this place. Munger is now a twin city, consisting of Munger and Jamalpur. Several antique antiquities dot the landscape, adding to the allure.

Your trip to Bihar will surely provide you with an understanding of the state's rich cultural history and illustrious past.

