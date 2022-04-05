Travel Tuesday: 5 Unexplored places in Delhi for an enchanting stroll

A rich history united with picturesque views, Delhi is a sure-shot place that presents an incredible amalgamation of gracious traditional places of the bygone era and contemporary spots. Whether you are a food lover, explorer, peace seeker or socialite- this capital city has everything for everyone! From thousands of shopping streets to never-ending food markets- Delhi is a myriad of enticing places for every wanderer out there. You must have explored all those glorious instagrammable places but the city has also an ample mix of lesser-known places that can offer unique experiences too. Here we penned down 5 unexplored places in Delhi that are a perfect haven to dawdle around!

1. Khanna Market: Warm, friendly vibe along with great artistic wall-art, Khanna market is from the list of yet another unmapped places in Delhi. Khanna market, a neighbouring place to the Lodhi colony, has gone through a lot of transformation in recent years. It is quite famous for its street food, vibrant street murals and trendy restaurants. This is an extremely peaceful place with a stunning market to explore.

2. Delhi Haat: Delhi Haat in INA, is a hub of various activities. Right from food, handcrafted items, stalls and delicious delicacies, this is a perfect place to experience a completely unique vibe. This place offers a blend of pop colours and luminous lights that will definitely cheer you up.

3. Majnu ka Tila: Majnu ka Tila aka Tibetan colony is one of the most beautiful unexplored places in Delhi. This colony is home to all the refugees coming from Tibet. With Buddhist Monastery, the fragrance of food lingering in the air and street markets- you should definitely gotta check out this lesser-known gem. Majnu ka Tila is located in North Delhi and this place gives shelter to plenty of things. Right from slurping laphing, book shopping, and art gazing to relishing a filling meal and Tibetan culture- Majnu ka Tila is a perfect place for an enchanting stroll.

4. Sanjay Lake: Located in East Delhi, Sanjay Lake provides a very calm and pleasing atmosphere for every peace seeker out there. Fed by the flowing Yamuna River along with a tranquil environment and birds, this place is perfect for a stroll. A part of the area also comprises an adventure park that consists of various adventurous activities like jungle house, soft play area, archery, bowling, treetop course and boating.

5. Champa Gali: Champa Gali in Saket is a perfect blend of boho air, delicious food and coffee. With striking décor and quirky streets- the streets of Saidulajab are Delhi’s very own hidden gem. Also, this place is a hub for various events like poetry evenings, music gigs and book launches. Moreover, this is a perfect spot for people who want to relax and revive. What’s not to love?

So, don’t wait up! If you are a Delhiite, go and explore these hidden gems super soon and don’t forget to share your experience with us. Do let us know your favourite place amongst all.

