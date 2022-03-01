Travel Tuesday: Exotic honeymoon destinations that celebs jetted off to right after they wed

At the moment as international flights are banned, people are gravitating toward domestic travel destinations. This is the current trend seen among newlyweds in Bollywood as well. For the likes of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar as well as Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal opted for domestic honeymoons in India. But let’s take a look at some of the exotic destinations in India and around the globe that celebrities once frequented on their honeymoons for their ethereal beauty.

Location: Maldives

Celebrities: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

Ever since the pandemic hit, people have been flying off to the Maldives for a spot of respite and a romantic vacation. The beachy paradise has been the top honeymoon hub frequented by celebrities right from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi. Not only does the island nation offer floating breakfasts and stunning views from infinity pools, but the water villas are a delight to stay in. The place also offers adventure activities such as jet skiing and scuba diving so that couples can seek their thrills in water sports.

Location: The Bahamas

Celebrities: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

This duo headed off to the Bahamas long before Maldives became the preferred island holiday hub. Their romantic getaway to “lover’s Paradise” was peppered with exotic food, crystal clear water, verdant greens and mesmerising views of the sun setting over the water. Should you visit the Bahamas, be sure to have a healthy appetite for the stunning seafood they have on offer!

Location: Kashmir and Gulmarg

Celebrities: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Jha

A lot of Indian celebrities have been flocking to Gulmarg for a few stolen moments of love amid gorgeous valley views. The snowy wonderland is home to some stunning resorts that help you ski and even enjoy snowboarding and sledging. Apart from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal Jha visited Gulmarg last year. The couples shared stunning pictures of themselves boating, trekking and enjoying the best of Kashmir in the winters.

Location: The Caribbean Islands

Celebrities: Vidya Balan & Sidharth Roy Kapur

The celebrity couple flew off to the Caribbean islands after their close-knit wedding. If you happen to travel to this location, you shall enjoy visiting Old Havana and even Old San Juan for the stunning local culture and delectable food. Head over to Pinones before you island hop to Renaissance Island and Cable Beach for a swell time.

