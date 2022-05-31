Travel Tuesday: Explore these famous Mashobra spots for a soothing vacation

Rich orchards of apples, sparkling watery streams, jungles surrounded by pine and oak, majestic structural design, holy temples, and utter isolation- Mashobra is a perfect offbeat place for a vacay that is nestled in Himachal Pradesh nearby a prominent hill station Shimla. Besides pretty landscapes, this hilly hamlet is prominent for its splendid historical architecture and amazing activities that will offer peace while satiating adrenaline cravings all in one. This untouched beauty will satisfy your soul with the outflow of offerings it offers.

Here are 5 places to explore in Mashobra for a soothing vacation

1. Tattapani River

Do you yearn for that crystal clear aquatic experience? If yes, then you can satisfy your long-standing desire here at Tattapani river. This place offers freshwater streams that will spellbind you with its beauty! You can capture pictures here, experience a river rafting ride or you can dive deep into the hot water springs. It is said that a dip in this hot water spring is extremely beneficial for the skin. The charges for river rafting lie between Rs 1000-1500 and it usually covers a stretch of about 15km.

2. Mahasu Devta Temple

Mahasu Devta temple is devoted to Lord Shivji. Local places like Mashobra call lord shiva (Mahasu Devta) and that’s where the temple got its name from. The peaceful aura of this place will soothe your soul and mind. Another thing that makes this holy place special is the Mahasu Jatra festival that happened on the third Tuesday of May every year to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and to celebrate the shifting of the statue. It is a 2-day festival that is marked by enthusiastic cultural performances including folk songs, the tribal dance of Natti, goat sacrifices, archery competition and varied other rituals.

3. Chadwick Falls

Situated in deep lush Glen Forest, Chadwick Waterfall gives the view of breathtaking nature and perfectly transparent chilled water that is making its way from a gigantic elevation of 86 meters. The place is enclosed with gorgeous pine and deodar trees and adds up to the landscape. Take a dip in this unspoilt water paradise and refresh yourself naturally.

4. The Presidential Retreat

If you are a history buff and architectural adorer then this presidential retreat which was fabricated in the year 1850 is the right place for you! It was once known as the official Retreat Residence of the President of India. Situated at Chharabra, the place will make you witness marvellous architectural patterns and amazing surroundings it is enclosed into. Spread across 10,000 square feet, the building is constructed from wood and the intrinsic work you sightsee here will definitely leave you spellbound.

5. Fagu

Dripped in the beauty of lush greens, Fagu is a coveted place that comes under the must-explore spots near Mashobra. What makes this place a blissful sojourn is the fog that covered the land and the beautiful cedars that you will find throughout. Usually covered in snow caping during the months of winter, this place provides a great space for all the skiing lovers out there. In addition to skiing, you can also go on a short trekking journey from Fagu to Chharabra, which is only 3 km to add up to your experience. Moreover, you can also enjoy short yak rides while in Fagu to soak yourself in the peace and breath-taking captures.

