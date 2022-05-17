Travel Tuesday: Here's what you should do if you are planning a 1-day trip to Chandigarh

Positioned at the foot of the Shivalik hills, Chandigarh is known for its chilled slow-paced life and offers clean and calm surroundings that anyone can get lost in. This full of pride capital of both Haryana and Punjab is a perfect place for a delightful short getaway. With contemporary architecture and peaceful greens, Chandigarh is the merge of varied quaint places and thrilling activities that one should definitely dive into for a memorable trip. If you are planning a 1-day trip to Chandigarh, then here is a list of several activities that you should definitely indulge into!

Enjoy breakfast at Backpackers cafe

Start your day by enjoying a delicious meal at the café backpackers. The café is specialised in providing all-day lunch and brunch services to their customers. One of the prominent cafés in Chandigarh that is filled with youngsters and travellers, backpackers has a varied menu which covers anything and everything right from the different kinds of coffees to smoothies and from creative sandwiches to pizzas, all in all, bites that can satiate your taste buds while keeping you filled until your next meal. In addition to food, the café is in limelight because of its creative artefacts around travelling. The effervescent and buzzing atmosphere will add up to your experience.

Catch beautiful morning views and boating at Sukhna Lake

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Sukhna Lake is a perfect reservoir that has a mini-cruise ship to explore the beauty and serenity around. The cruise gives you a feel of a high-end ride as it is traded in from Japan and holds two storeys which gives you an at-ease and deluxe ride. Apart from this, you can also go boating and capture and enjoy the beautiful views of lush greens all around. If you are a wildlife lover, then you can explore the northeast side of Sukhna Lake as it clenches a wildlife sanctuary too. Sukhna Lake is open from 5 am to 9 pm but in this scorching summer heat, you can go and explore Sukhna lake in the early morning or evening for splendid views without any dripping sweat.

Explore culture and drama at Tagore theatre during the daytime

If you don’t want to step out during the peak summery hours, then you can invest your noon in the soothing and refined experience of drama and culture at Tagore theatre. Located in Sector-18, Tagore theatre is a hub of top theatrical performances that covers everything right from dance to music. The place holds the speciality in drama shows, light and sound, gives you a soulful experience that is worth every penny.

Enjoy the panoramic view at Pinjore garden during the evening

Once you reach nearby evening, you can end your day by exploring a Mughal-era monument Pinjore Garden which is home to varied castles, yards, a zoo and a Japanese garden. Adorned with beautiful fountains, lush greenery and beautiful floras, this place will take you thoroughly through the history of the Mughal legislative leader of Punjab, Nawab Fidai Khan. You can also delight in a small picnic with your near ones as the place offers small restaurants inside.

Chandigarh is a place that is divided into sectors. You can opt for local transport like buses to make the most of your trip. Moreover, end your day with a lip-smacking dinner in yet another multi-cuisine café name oregano or the willow café before wrapping up your trip.

