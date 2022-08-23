Travel Tuesday: Mesmerizing places to visit in Vattakanal for a relaxing vacay

Vacations are all about relaxation and rejuvenation but do you really gather that much-needed peace and refreshing senses amongst the widely popular tourist destinations? We are sure of your nodding! With extreme rushes of people in the famous spots, it becomes overwhelming to regain that vital relaxation and therefore heading and isolating yourself in the offbeat and unusual land is quintessential. Vattakanal in Tamil Nadu can be your favourite escaping place if you are yearning to go to a place whose beauty is unspoilt and is not decked with hundreds of tourists. It is a splendid hill station that is perched nearby Kodaikanal. Located at an elevation of 2011 metres, its sheer peace and ultimate natural exquisiteness will make you fall in love with this place. Make the best memories in this serene place by exploring the 4 places mentioned below.

Vattakanal Falls

One of the most gorgeous visions to behold, Vattakanal falls can entice anyone while enriching the soul with positivity. Sit in this lap of nature, listen to the soothing sound of water thumping the rock accompanied by the melodious chirping of birds and forget about your hassles. You can take your snacks with you to delight in a picnic. Located at a distance of just 3 km from Vattakanal, this place is just perfect to relax. Don’t forget to dive into the chilled water for a great experience.

Dolphin’s Nose

Known to provide panoramic views of the beautiful hills and Periyakulam town, Dolphin’s nose is formulated from a rock foundation that was found here way back and bears a resemblance to a dolphin’s nose. After capturing the marvellous views, you can go and stroll around a variety of secluded places that are sheltered in this heavenly location. Morning hours are the best time to capture really fascinating views.

Kodaikanal Lake

Kodaikanal is a star-shaped lake that is covered with a light mist, especially during the colder months. It is surrounded by lush greens and flora that are visually pleasing and its serene environment will let you unite with nature most beautifully. You can do boating while you are at this place. The timings for the same are 9 AM and 5:30 PM.

Echo Point

Around a walk of 10 to 12 minutes from the Dolphin’s Nose, Echo Point is yet another beautiful spot that this place has to offer. Lose yourself in the splendid views of the lofty ridges and distant valleys while you are here. If you are up for an eerie yet stimulating thing then you can scream your name here and the hilly region will reverberate it back at you! The beautiful trail that will make you head to this place is perched with shrubberies and plants so enjoy the views along with plucking some fruits straight from the tummy of mother nature!

If you are planning for a mini weekend vacation, then Vattakanal will offer the finest experience and unforgettable memories while bracing up your senses.

