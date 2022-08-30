Travel Tuesday: Offbeat modaks and places to try them in Mumbai to add a unique flavour to Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai is in the midst of a flurry of preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated after a two-year break by Covid with considerable fanfare. This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will begin on August 31 and last for ten days. And as we prepare to celebrate with utmost fervour, modaks, the sweet that is thought to be Ganesha's favourite, have already arrived in markets and stores. This perennial favourite mithayi has a wide range of varieties, including fried, chocolate, dry fruit and much more. So, if you're celebrating in Amchi Mumbai, we offer you the option to indulge in a wide variety of modaks in addition to the classic modaks.

Listed below are 4 places where you can try different varieties of modaks that will add flair to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

1. Le15 Patisserie- Miniature Modak Macaron

With their miniature modak macarons, you can now enjoy Maharashtra's most anticipated event in a distinctive way. This restaurant offers a variety of handcrafted modaks in the macaron style, whether you prefer chocolate-based modaks, ones with an Indian flair, or the traditional varieties. You can celebrate this special occasion with these jars of delight packed with eggless small macarons and adorned with flaked coconut. The inside is filled with coconut jaggery ganache.

Where: Louis Bell Building, TPS 3, 16th Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

2. Yogisattva- Vegan Modak

The vegetarian, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free modaks from Yogisattva might be the perfect treat for anyone who prefers not to eat items derived from animals, are on a diet regimen, or avoid white sugar. These modaks in Mumbai allow you to splurge mindfully. A few of the many variations available are vegan coconut modak, vegan besan modak, and vegan rose & besan modak.

Where: 7th Floor, Pinnacle House 15th Road, Khar Pali Rd, next to Pawan Heightz, Mumbai

3. Entisi Chocolatier- Chocolate Modak

Their menu includes the finest handcrafted flavours of modaks and a chocolate ganache centre. These distinctive, center-filled chocolate modaks come in two distinct flavours: Saffron Pistachio and Tender Coconut, and their stunning colours make eating them a memorable experience. These chocolate Modaks may wind up being the ideal presents that friends and family can give to one another to honour the special connection they have and to adore Lord Ganesha.

Where: Shop no. 3 Corner View Society 33rd Street/15th Road Corner, Bandra West, Mumbai

4. Ether Atelier Chocolat- Rice Modak Cake

To make Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 particularly spectacular, Ether Atelier Chocolat offers sweets that are inspired by rice modaks. This eatery bases the rice pudding that makes up the collection's foundation on a living practice of producing rice dumpling modak. The cake fulfils the dual purposes of being both a laboriously perfected example of contemporary pastry and a traditional seasonal mithai.

Where: C/5, Ground Floor Royal Industrial Estate, Wadala West, Mumbai

So why are you still waiting? With these exquisite modaks in Mumbai, make your celebration extra memorable.

