Travel Tuesday: Spectacular places to visit in Chopta for a rejuvenating vacation

With the peaceful ambience, lush green meadows and picturesque lakes and humming waterfalls- Hill stations are one of the best places to soothe yourself in the natural serenity while spotting nature at its best! Chopta in Uttarakhand is one such beautiful hilly destination which is decked up in gorgeous snow-capped mountains and tranquil gorges whose gorgeousness is mostly untapped and will provide you with a refreshing retreat. Whether you are a peace gainer, nature adorer, capturer or adventure junkie, Chopta has something for everyone and with its wildlife collection, astonishing tracks and camping sites, this place will give you a great break from your city woes. Here is a list of varied places that you must add to your bucket list while on a trip to Chopta to keep yourself as excited as awestruck. Tungnath Peak

Nestled at an elevation of 2700 metres, Tungnath is perched in the Himalayan Range and this spot is located in a dense forest that consists of varied trees including deodars, oaks, and rhododendrons which all add up to an outstanding trail. With a length of 3.5 km, the trail that takes you to the peak is pretty fine with a few sheer climbs or sharp turns. Tungnath peak consists of an ancient temple whose existence is more than 1000 years. Scenic views of Mandakini and Alaknanda river valleys can be witnessed from this peak.

Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary If you are a wildlife lover, then witness the rare Himalayan species at this sanctuary which is situated 7kms away from Chopta. With an expanse of 5 square kilometres, this sanctuary is known for its beautiful collection of beautiful musk deer and sporadic floras that are bliss to the sight. Multiple activities can also be indulged in to witness the wildlife closely and in a fun way. Ukhimath Also prominent by the name of ‘the Winter Seat of Kedarnath,’ Ukhimath is a petite town which is perched at a distance of about 28 km from Chopta. The town is all decked up in spiritual vibes and has a well-preserved culture along with plenty of sightseeing options. Madhameshwar Mela is the special event of this place that will surely take you in-depth into the vivid culture and vitality of the place with its variety of activities including folklore, songs, and dances. Pandava Dance can also be explored at this place.